Zika Bobby

Anani Oluwabunmi has emerged winner in the Maltina Teacher of the Year award held in Lagos.

Anani, an English teacher at Concordia College, Yola, Adamawa State will receive a cash prize of N6.5 million (N1.5 million immediately and N1 million annually for the next five years) from the Nigerian Breweries Felix Ohiwerei Trust Fund.

She would also have the privilege to be part of an all-expense paid capacity development training abroad while a fully equipped computer laboratory or six-classroom block worth N20 million will be built for her school in her honour by the Fund.

Idele Benedicta from Asoro Grammar School Senior, Egor, Edo State, emerged first runner-up, winning N1.5 million while Adeeko Folukemi, r from Patterson Memorial Baptist Grammar School, Abeokuta, Ogun State, second runner-up, got N1,250,000.

Twenty-seven others were also rewarded with N500,000 each.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, commended the company’s unflinching commitment in supporting the education sector by rewarding high performing teachers through the annual Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel explained that the initiative was designed to recognize, celebrate and motivate teachers whose stories have become great reminders of their role in laying the foundation for a good society.

While congratulating the finalists alongside state champions for coming this far, he stated that the role of teachers cannot be underestimated given their contribution to shaping and moulding lives. “With the Maltina Teacher of the Year, we are saying that our teachers can and should be rewarded for their roles in the development of our nation”, Bel said.

Also speaking at the event, Commissioner for Education, Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended Nigerian Breweries Plc while noting that teachers play a significant role in nation-building given their contribution in imparting knowledge in the lives of their students.

In her remarks, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan stated that the sixth edition was a clear improvement from the preceding year in terms of participation as the initiative received 1234 entries from teachers all over the country despite the short submission period and other challenges caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Morgan commended the resilience and uncommon passion of teachers for defying the odds by finding new ways to teach students virtually despite the technological limitation noted that their contribution during the difficult period lends credence to their critical role in societal development.

Speaking shortly after she was announced winner, Anani thanked Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maltina for putting smiles on the faces of teachers through this initiative by rewarding and recognizing them.