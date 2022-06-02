Miss Olusegun Sharon, a student of Trophy Guide Group of Schools, Adensen/Vulcanizer, Akesan, has emerged the overall essay competition winner of the maiden edition of the Michael Kayode Ojo Educational Movement Foundation and Fundamental Right to Education Support Foundation competition.

She also became the brand ambassador of the foundation and received N50,000 education support fund and educational materials. She will be supported by the foundation to have any book written by her published.

While Anucha Daniel came second and received N30,000 education support fund and educational materials.

For the online junior category awards, Kabirat Omotalase Olorungbebe emerged as the winner and won N30,000 educational support and educational materials. While Omotosho Fatima was the first runner up and went home with N20,000 Education support fund and educational materials.

Hephzibah Amana won the Physical Junior category and went home with one year’s tuition scholarship and became the brand ambassador, while Fatiregun OluwaToyin emerged as the first runner-up and received one term’s scholarship, Akindiya Moyinoluwa and Olatunji Temiloluwa emerged as second runners-up and went home with educational materials.

Abifid Montessori School emerged as the overall best performing school in the competition.

Mrs Fausat Folasade Adegeye won MKO/FRES Foundation award of Excellence in Education for Teaching Excellence while Abdulsalam Kabiru won the MKO/FRES Foundation Award of Academic Excellence (at the global Climate Change Competition).

In his opening remarks, Michael Kayode Ojo, convener for Michael kayode Ojo Educational Movement and President, Fundamental Right to Education Support Foundation during the Children’s Day Prize Giving/Children Day’s celebrations said the Non Governmental Organisation aspire in trying the right the wrongs in education confronting the youths in their quest for education. We also encourage learners in their basic education by supporting them and making sure that they do not stay at home and everyone is going to school. Our main focus is basic foundation because when the foundation is solid, building on it will be very easy.

We went to some areas in Ogun State, we were marveled with what we saw and the education was detororiating in those places, we now thought of how do we encourage these learners? so, we decided to start with essay competition and the competition was in phase and when the winners emerged, we said, we should celibate them during Children’s Day celebrations and they can be encouraged. The award will be a continuous exercise and we encourage more schools two participate in subsequent editions.

Beaming with smiles, Sharon said winning the competition is a primary dream come true because I have been busy worth a lot of examinations and I never put my mind on these competition that I will emerge as the overall winner but by God’s grace, I was able to win the competition. this is a stepping stone to success for me.

Participating in essay competitions is like a motivation for me and I hope to win more competitions in future.

For Hephzibah Amana, a student of Abifid Montesorri School noted “ I feel excited and happy to win in the competition. I urge students that wants to participate in future competitions to try hard so that they can win.

