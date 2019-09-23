Winners have emerged in the grand finale of the11 Plc, formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc ‘Mobil Peel and Win 2.0’ marketing promotion.

The event which held in Lagos last week, witnessed several loyal customers rewarded with various gifts including; TVs, generating sets, motorcycle, Tricycle, popularly called Keke NAPEP, as well as cash prizes.

The Mobil Peel and Win’ 2.0 Promo campaign was designed, not only to appreciate loyal customers across the six geo-political zones, but also to draw attention to the superior quality that Mobil Super 1000 (XHP) and Mobil Super 2000 lubricant, two of 11 Plc’s major lubricants have delivered to Nigerians over the years.

Speaking to participants who were drawn from across the country, the Managing Director of 11 Plc, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, said that, “Through this campaign, our customers have restated their commitment to the high-quality products that we offer them.

We are proud of the success of the campaign as it has offered us an opportunity to reward our growing number of customers; hopefully we will sustain this campaign in the coming years.” The star Prize winners of two brand new cars, are; Adewole Adeboboye and Oduwale Bashiru. Others are; Kayode Adebayo, who won a tricycle, and Samsudeen Olusegun Adesina from Kaduna who carted away a motorcycle.

Others are Bola Ilori, who won a 40-inch TV set, Adebisi Gbenga, won a generator, while Mojisola Oluwatoyin and Abogunrin Sunday won smartphones and Aminu Abdulwasim, cash prize winner.

The Mobil Super Peel and Win 2.0 produced also produced winners from; Kano, Abuja, Ibadan and Benin where winners carted away various gift items including motorcycles, tricycles, 40-inch TV sets, smartphones and cash prizes.

In his welcome address, Mr Umesh Malik, Manager, Lubricant Sales and Marketing, 11 Plc, noted that 11Plc has spared no effort at delivering quality products which are based on research and the needs of the market.