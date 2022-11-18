After a fierce contest, winners have emerged in the culinary competition organised by Naija Master Chef.

The season 2 Belleful edition of the competition had 40 male and female contestants camped for 32 days in a house in Lagos. There, they were taught and assisted to go the extra mile in their abilities.

At the end of the competition, the winners smiled home with various cash prizes, cooking equipment, tour to Mombasa and Nairobi in Kenya, and consolation prizes among others.

Speaking shortly after emerging winner, Lynda Okwuata thanked the organisers for improving the contestants’ culinary knowledge.

On how she intends to utilize the prize money, Okwuata said, “I intend to invest the prize money in my business.”

On her part, first runner up, Chogudo Omoine, said: “I believe the show has given me publicity and it has brought out the creativity in me.”

And to Grace Orji Asi, second runner up, “The show has impacted my life positively. I will put the money I won into my business.”

Third runner up, Salima David Bitrus, stated, “The competition was an avenue to sharpen our culinary skills. All the contestants are winners.”