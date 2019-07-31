Tecno, has rewarded winners of the recently concluded Pouvoir 3 power extravaganza promo. The winners emerged after a keen competition. They had their prizes presented to them at an event held at Tecno Nigeria’s Abuja office.

The winners include Mr. Adigan Ibrahim, who won the first prize– a 24/7 solar energy system; Mr. Joseph, who won the second prize – an inverter; Alhaji Mohammad, who won the third prize – a generator; and Mr. Paul Malik, who also won a generator set.

This is not the first time Tecno is championing activities that improve the lives of people in general. The brand has sponsored many initiatives to empower and entertain the country’s teeming youth such as the Tecno Spark 3 Light Up Your Dream Project, and the recent “Tecno Trip to Egypt with Ikpeba” campaign.

Tecno Pouvoir 3, renowned for its long-lasting battery power, has an enormous 5,000mAH battery, which makes it possible for users to enjoy four days of non-stop usage on just one single charge. This includes 22 hours of movies, 13 hours of non-stop gaming, 120 hours of music playback, 43 hours of talk time, 20 hours internet browsing and 24 hours of the backlight on at its brightest.