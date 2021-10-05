Fidson Healthcare Plc. had rewarded the top three finalists of the Fidvite #MyChildCan competition with a cumulative cash prize of N1.75 million.

The competition, which was announced on Children’s Day was organised to celebrate the hope and happiness children bring to our lives. The contest had over 147 entries from talented children across Nigeria, showcasing skills, including public speaking, acting, playing musical instruments, cooking, singing and athletic demonstrations like boxing, among others.

At the event, Friday Enaholo, Head of Marketing, Fidson Healthcare Plc. congratulated the winners for emerging tops, as he reiterated the efficacy of Fidvite multivitamin to the development of children.

In his words: “Childhood requires a lot of energy, which they get mainly from the food they eat. However, food alone cannot give them all nutrients required in the needed amounts, that’s why parents are encouraged to supplement their children’s diets with multivitamins like Fidvite to bridge that nutrient gap”.

Tunde Balogun, Product Manager for OTC products at Fidson, stressed that Fidvite, since the introduction in 2019 have not only improved the health of children but also support the development of their talents and skills, adding that Fidvite, which promises the development of vision as well as mental and physical development is fulfilling that goal through the #MyChildCan Competition.

Through a combination of the judges’ decision and public votes, the winners emerged and were presented their cheques at the presentation ceremony.

The first and second runners up are Whitney Jaiyeoba and Alexis Obi respectively. The winner of the first Fidvite #MyChildCan Competition is Delight Moses who earned the spot by her impressive and educative oratory presentation.

Expressing her appreciation to Fidson, her parents and all the voters, the star winner who hails from Port Harcourt dedicated her winning to the development of the girl-child. “I stand for the girl-child, and I will continue to champion our course,” she said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .