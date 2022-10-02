From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has assured that the investment in the education system will soon begin to yield positive results in the lives of the students.

He stated this in Osogbo while giving prizes to winners of the independence essay competition at the weekend.

Represented by the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Olalekan Badmus, Oyetola noted that the 3rd edition of the essay writing competition which climaxed with the 62nd independence anniversary of Nigeria was aimed at supporting the academic careers of young people in the state.

He explained that the state government deliberately moved the independence celebration from the usual March past to a healthy competition in the area of academics and creativity through the introduction of an annual essay writing competition among students of Senior Secondary School and Tertiary Institutions.

According to him, the initiative has yielded positive results with Colleges and Tertiary Institutions confidently throwing their hats into the ring to participate in the competition.

For this year, 86 undergraduates participated from 19 universities and in the secondary school category, 92 students took part.