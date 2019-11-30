This year’s edition of Shiloh, an annual gathering of members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, begins on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

The theme of this year’s edition, which ends with a thanksgiving service on Sunday December 8, is “Breaking Limits”. As usual, preparations for the very popular annual holy convocation of the church members, have reached a feverish pitch.

For weeks now, the church has been holding pre-Shiloh Sunday and midweek encounter services, devoted mainly to strong admonitions to members to “clean” themselves up and “purge” themselves of “all evil works” and sinful habits that could disqualify them from the blessings that await them at the event.

The presiding bishop, Dr. David Oyedepo, in his sermons, has particularly been emphasizing the need for members to embrace righteousness as they prepared for Shiloh because this 21st edition signals what he called the third seventh year of release significantly loaded with unprecedented blessings and miracles.

All the service groups have also stepped up their own preparations for the event. One of the groups, Crowd Control Unit (CCU), organised a formal training session for all its members penultimate Sunday, on the new techniques for maximizing their service at the event.

The chairman of the group, which is saddled with ensuring orderliness before, during and after the event, charged members at the training on how best to receive blessings via service at the event. Some of the past chairmen of the group featured as the resource persons at the training.

The event, to be held at the church’s world headquarters in Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, will, as usual, be beamed live through the church’s networks and designated viewing centres across the globe.