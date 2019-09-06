Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the candidates of the party for Kogi and Bayelsa states that winning primaries does not translate to capacity, integrity and capabilities.

The National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, made the remarks while addressing newsmen after several hours meeting with aspirants for Kogi State governorship poll won by Governor Yahaya Bello.

“We had an extensive conversation as an APC family to talk through issues arising from Kogi State governorship primaries held last week. Those that participated in the primaries are men and women who by any definition or criteria can be said to be the proper person to govern any state in Nigeria including Kogi State.

“In a democracy, if you have, as we did, 16 capable angels seeking the mandate of the people to produce one as governor, it means the 15 angels will not have it. So, losing or winning is not a statement of your integrity, capacity, capability or your intellect.

“It is simply the fact that once you have more than one candidate and you have only one vacancy, one person will win. I am told that while we have 16 aspirants, our political opponent have about 30 aspirants.”

The NWC named a three-member Appeal Committees each for the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections.

Members of Kogi panel are Senator Abdulahi Umar Yandoma as the Chairman, Hajia Amina Muhammed, Secretary and Tony McFoy as member while Bayelsa has Shuaibu Aruwa, Edith Newman Amadi and Abdul Malik El-Yakub as member.