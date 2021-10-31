From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three schools in Delta Edo states have received a total reward of N11 million for emerging first, second and third positions in the 10th edition of Seplat Energy JV Pearls Quiz Competition.

At the grand finale in Asaba, Peniel Academy, Boji-Boji Owa, won the first prize of N7 million with each of the students who represented the school going home with N100,000.00.

Pioneer Education Centre, Benin, won the second prize of N3 million, while Igbinedion Education Centre, also in Benin won the third prize of N1 million.

Representatives of Pioneer and Igbinedion also got N75, 000.00 and N50, 000.00 each respectively.

Addressing participants and guests at the ceremony in Asaba, Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by the Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, thanked Seplat and its joint venture partner, the NPDC for sustaining the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme in the last 10 years.

“It is no gainsaying that NPDC/Seplat Energy JV has made a remarkable impression in the education industry in both Delta and Edo states. It is a milestone that has left a lasting impression in the mind of students, teachers and the schools through interventions in education,” the governor said.

He seized the opportunity to call on other cooperate organizations to emulate the Seplat Energy initiative, insisting that the mantra of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) ‘Education For All’ is the responsibility of ‘all’, implying that education should not be left for the government alone.

In her remarks, the Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Dr. Chioma Nwachukwu represented by the Western Assets Base Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Otokhine, explained that the Seplat Pearls Quiz as an educational initiative was targeted at boosting the quality of education in the states.

While thanking Governor Okowa for his support, Dr. Nwachukwu also congratulated the winning schools, and urged others to improve on their performances stressing that the Pearls Quiz was very transparent.

“In line with the Sustainable Development Goals 4 (SDG4), the Seplat Pearls Quiz ensures inclusive, equitable, quality education and promotion of life-long learning opportunities for public and private secondary school students in our host states of Edo and Delta,” Dr. Nwachuku added.

