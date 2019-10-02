Geff Onyejegbu, the overall winner of the Independence Cup 2019 Golf Tournament, says it was very challenging winning the event at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

“It was very difficult and challenging, but I am glad I finished top of the bunch at the end,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onyejegbu, playing off handicap 13 and having made a gross of 79 and a whopping nett of 66, won the tournament’s overall title.

Dipo Sanya, playing off handicap 7, finished as the best nett with a gross of 77 and nett of 70.

Jimmy Ahmed, playing off handicap 10, finished as first runner-up best nett with a gross of 84.

Emmanuel Israel was the second runner-up best nett, after finishing on the same gross with Ahmed (84) but losing after a count back.

Onyejegbu attributed his victory to determination and hard work, saying “I have been working very hard to win this title.

“I last won the Cup in 2006 and followed it up by winning the Nigeria Cup in Lagos in 2007, and today I am back having waited for 12 years to reclaim my title.’’

He said he trained very hard to become this year’s champion. “I am so pleased and satisfied with what I have achieved so far.”

Emmanuel Anosike, the club’s Vice-Captain and Chairman of the tournament’s Planning Committee, expressed the club’s gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the tournament.

Anosike also thanked the tournament’s sponsors, adding that the tournament would not have been a huge success without their goodwill and support.(NAN)