AFCON 2019 leading scorer, Odion Ighalo desperately wants the third place medal as consolation for Nigerians who have stood massively behind them since their stay in Egypt.

Ighalo, who leads the top scorers’ chart with four goals and one assist is not considering the individual award, but victory over the Tunisians, today, at the Al Salam Stadium. The Sup er Eagles’ striker while reiterating that the team needed to be upbeat in order to go into the next match with the hope of emerging victorious, said: “We have forgotten the loss to Algeria. Our target was to win the trophy, but God knows the best,” he said

“I to thank all Nigerians who stood by the team with prayers.

The Federal government and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have been massive and awesome in this tournament. Winning the third place match wouldn’t be a bad idea, so as to go home with something,” he said.