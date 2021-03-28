From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Army on Saturday reiterated its commitment to maintaining a healthy relationship with the civilian populace as a strategy to win the war against insurgency and banditry in the country.

The acting Medical Director, 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Colonel Augustine Omoghethai, who stated this while flagging off a medical outreach in Badiko village, Kaduna, said, the role of the civilian populace in overcoming internal security threats is germane.

According to him, the medical outreach, which focused on talk, test and free drugs for hypertension got the nod of top army officials to reduce the rise in the number of those carrying the burden of the disease in the state.

According to him, “Badiko village is our immediate host community. We are here to let them know there is a silent killer disease called hypertension; many people do not know they have it, yet it is killing them.

“The Nigerian Army will not succeed without the civilian population. We work with them. We live with them. We have a common enemy; the war against terror is there, and for you to win these wars, you need to win the heart of the people. That is what we are doing here.