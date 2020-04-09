Wilfred Ndidi has been named as the Most Valuable Player for Leicester City this season, according to a special report by Sky Sports.

The report read: “Leicester lead the way for counterattacks this season, a hallmark of their game in recent years.

“The bedrock of their midfield and the key man in launching so many fast breaks is Wilfred Ndidi.

“The Nigerian is a master of the art of the turnover, regularly winning possession and springing attacks. His 4.4 tackles per 90 minutes is the highest in the Premier League this season and significantly higher than the next-best central midfielder, Oriol Romeu on 3.2.

“Ndidi’s value was further demonstrated by his recent injury absence – a five-game run that saw the previously high-flying Foxes take only two points from a possible 15.”

Most tackles per 90 mins in PL this season (min 50% minutes played).