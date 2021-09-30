Africa’s first female Skeleton Winter Olympian, Simidele Adeagbo and 10 other athletes have been named in Nigeria’s Bobsled and Skeleton national team to participate in races to qualify for the Winter 2022 Olympics, in Beijing, China.

Adeagbo, who has already competed in some races, is the only athlete returning for the qualification races from the contingent that debuted for Nigeria at the last Winter Games, in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

All 10 athletes (six male and four females) were selected from the Winter Olympic Trials held at the National Stadium, Lagos.

Six athletes introduced to the famous Pyeongchang ice tracks earlier in the year maximized the experience to make the national team, while four others, without experience on ice also made the team.

The trials equally turned out to be the second major event of the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria after the maiden tryout, in September 2019, to introduce the sport.

Ugochukwu Dickson, Mbakwe Chinonso and reserve athlete Subair Yaya (Bobsled Brakeman), Yusuf Hammed (Bobsled Driver), Otukoya Kehinde and Akinbo Emmanuel (Skeleton), were selected for the men’s team.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.