Thomas Bach, President, International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday it had been “chilling” to witness Russian teenage skater Kamila Valieva crumble under pressure at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

This is as a doping scandal surrounding the 15 year-old continued to swirl with Bach consequently hitting out at Valieva’s entourage.

The saga has opened a debate on the suitability of the Olympic environment for minors, but Bach said the IOC had limited means of action.

Valieva, who had been leading the women’s figure skating event after the short programme, cracked in her free skate on Thursday night, and stumbled down to fourth place as compatriot Anna Shcherbakova skated to gold.

“I must say I was very, very disturbed yesterday when I watched the competition on TV,” Bach told a news conference.

“How high the pressure on her must have been,” Bach said.

Valieva failed a doping test at her national championships last December but the result was only revealed on Feb. 8, a day after Valieva had already helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win the team event.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has lifted a provisional ban on her.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday rejected an appeal by the IOC, the International Skating Union (ISU) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to re-instate the suspension.

It therefore allowed her to compete in the single event on Tuesday and Thursday.(Reuters/NAN)