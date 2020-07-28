AS the global community battles with the economic hardship, as occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Seun Adigun alongside some Nigerians sportsmen in diaspora have come together to reach out to Nigerians.

The project launched on July 21, 2020 in Lagos State started with distri- bution of relief materials to 240 families from The Obele Odan Community in Surulere, which also captured some basketball players, members of Bobsled & Skeleton Federation of Nigeria (BSFN), and 14 members of the Lagos chapter of the Sport Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).