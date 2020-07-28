AS the global community battles with the economic hardship, as occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Seun Adigun alongside some Nigerians sportsmen in diaspora have come together to reach out to Nigerians.
The project launched on July 21, 2020 in Lagos State started with distri- bution of relief materials to 240 families from The Obele Odan Community in Surulere, which also captured some basketball players, members of Bobsled & Skeleton Federation of Nigeria (BSFN), and 14 members of the Lagos chapter of the Sport Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).
The “Dr. Seun CARES” initiative founded by Adigun, who at the 2018 Winter Olympics became one of the first few Nigerians to qualify and compete at the Winter Games bobsled event was targeted at helping those in need, as well as bring awareness to important health and social issues around the world.
As part of the bigger picture, the project will spread its distribution across other states within the 6 geo-political zones in the coming weeksandmonths.
