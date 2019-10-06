Proverbs 11: 29

He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind: and the fool shall be servant to the wise of heart. ..The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life; and he that winneth souls is wise.

Wisdom is a pre-requisite to becoming a soul winner and soul winning is one of the proofs that you are walking in wisdom. To win souls means to lead others who are not saved to accept our lord Jesus Christ as their Lord and saviour. Solomon, in his wisdom, prophesied about the winning of souls many years before the coming of our Lord Jesus when he said, He that winneth souls is wise.

If those who win souls are wise, then those who do not win souls are fools. This is one reason why you must begin today to engage in soul winning. You cannot afford to be classified as a fool in the sight of God; for proverbs 11:29 says that the fool shall be servant to the wise. If you are not winning souls, you are actually making yourself a servant without knowing it.

This reflects what will happen when we get to heaven. All those who win souls on earth will be in authority over those who do not win souls. While those who fail to win souls on earth will be servants to those who do so when they get to heaven.

The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life. We have been made the righteousness of God through Christ Jesus and the scripture declares that we are supposed to bear fruits of righteousness and our fruit is a tree of life. Men in scripture are described as trees. The Bible calls us believers, ‘trees of righteousness, the planting of the lord.’

As soul winners we are to bear fruits even trees of life; because we have been made alive, our fruits are trees of life. Christ Jesus died to save the whole world and He has ordained that those who will inherit the fruits of His redemptive work can only do so through preaching, by those who are already saved. Before He left, He gave us a task which we call the great commission, to go into all the world and preach the gospel.

Mark 16:15-16 says And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.

We must begin today and everyday to fulfil this task. This is not a task to be done once in a while but a task to be done daily. I want to motivate you to take out sometime everyday to speak to someone about Jesus and win the person to Christ. Step out of your office at your break hour to speak to someone about Jesus. Daily effort to win souls will yield daily results of souls being won.

2Timothy 4:5 says “But watch thou in all things, endure afflictions, do the work of an evangelist, make full proof of thy ministry.” The statement, ‘do the work of an evangelist’ is a divine command from the lips of the Holy Spirit today and I want to remind you of the need to obey His voice.

Do the work of an evangelist and fulfil your earthly ministry. Evangelism is the one ministry that God gave us which we must rise up and start fulfilling. Hebrews 3:15 declares “While it is said, Today, if ye will hear his voice, harden not your hearts, as in the provocation.” God’s voice to us today is a divine command from heaven to us instructing us to do the work of an evangelist. I encourage you not to close your mind to this.

What is the work of an Evangelist? The Greek word translated evangelist literarily means one who tells others the good news of salvation through faith in Christ Jesus. Taking time out daily to find people who are either unsaved or have backslidden and sharing the word of God with them to get them saved is the work of evangelism.

God wants us to do this work daily. In Acts 8, the scripture records that Phillip went down to Samaria and preached Christ and the people gave heed to him both hearing and seeing the miracles which he did. Philip is a classic example of a New Testament Evangelist. One core lesson from his life is the fact that he went down from Jerusalem to Samaria to win them to Christ.

For us to win the lost to Jesus, we must go down from our symbolic Jerusalem’s to the places and people who are unsaved so we can win them to the Lord.

We cannot win people to the Lord by sitting down and doing nothing. We must go according to the words of our Lord Jesus to the unsaved and minister to them. It will amaze you how many people are willing and ready to give heed to the things which you will speak if you make an effort to speak to them.

In Mark 16:20, after Jesus commanded the disciples to go into all the world and preach the gospel, the scripture records that they went forth, and preached everywhere, the Lord working with them, and confirming the word with signs following. God is waiting to work with you if you can just go. The problem with many of us is that we are being disobedient to this heavenly commission in not going while some of us are only responding once in a while.

God wants us preaching to sinners daily so He can add to the church daily. I encourage you to join in this daily evangelism effort. Everyday take 30 minutes during your break hour or 30 minutes immediately after work and find someone to preach to. The Holy Spirit is waiting to add daily as many as should be saved. He is waiting for you to start evangelising daily to fulfil this task. Will you act today? Will you start daily evangelism? What does your heart say to this? Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.