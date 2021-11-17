“Glory to God my distinguished brother in Christ, God has touched my life through the application of your oil. I have been in the business for a long time without anything to show for it. All my friends have made it in different ways and they started negating, despising and spurning me to the extent that all I got from them was just sympathy without help. As a Christian I decided to take things the way I saw them. I knew penury and lack and could not afford to feed myself and my family…When I started reading your article, I decided to contact you and sought for your prayers but you advised me to order two bottles of your oil. I did as instructed after the prayer I did not notice much change and I reordered the second time and followed all that you asked me to do and God finally answered my prayers and I made serious money as all my foreign business partners have resumed sending me goods… I feel so happy that I have overtaken all those that mocked me. Professor Uzorma, you are a gift to our generation…” Mr. Peter J. Email [email protected]

“Prof my name is Mrs. Ngozi from Enugu State. God has done it in my life and family once again. For over six months I have greatly suffered losses in my business. Nothing has ever worked for us. I had given up hope before our Rev. Father introduced me to your column; I read it four weeks ago and urgently ordered for your anointing oil. We have goods in the shop but could not sale any due to serious attacks by some enemies; we did not know that our close neighbour had used witch craft powers to lock up our business out of envy. When we got the oil and anointed our shop, the following day we noticed some strange movement inside the save-cupboard that made us ran outside for a while… to cut the long story, the person responsible for all that came to our sales girls and confessed being responsible and further inquired from her to know the native doctor or spiritualist that helped us destroy her charms. Since then sir, we have returned to our normal condition of selling without season. Thanks a lot and may God continue to bless you.” Mrs. Ngozi Nwakama. Email [email protected]

I sincerely wish to use this part to expose something which some people will not believe but those who have ears should hear. The devil is at work manipulating the affairs of the world anyhow no wonder Paul called him ‘god of this world’ in one of his royal letters to the church in Corinth.

I am aware of most of his tricks against the sons of men in this connection because of my experience in spiritual warfare. Paul advised the Ephesians Christians thus, “Put on the whole armour of God that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil” Eph. 6:11. This biblical advice is very necessary in view of different means employed by satanic agents in keeping people in bondage.

Now are you aware that some canteen and restaurant operators are agent of darkness? Be informed that not every restaurant that is affected in what I am about to say, however, you must be let by the spirit of God in order to know who is who in this regard. You must not eat from everybody; be guided by the spirit of the Sole Spiritual head of the entire universal system to be able to overcome.

For instance, I was in Lagos state in Nigeria for a special spiritual assignment thus, I decided to eat in one good looking restaurant because I was hungry. When I went into the restaurant to eat, I saw a satanic sign on each of the sits in the restaurant. I was wondering who was in charge of the restaurant when a particular well built woman came out and looked at me with keen interest as If she had known me somewhere before. I was not disturbed because as a known face in the society one is faced with such things always.

I quickly recognized her as an evil agent then she went in herself and served me what I demanded. When I was about eating, the Holy Spirit said to me, “Don’t eat! Now get out of this restaurant for you are at the wrong place”. The moment the voice of the Holy Spirit ceased, I looked up and saw the woman looking at me in order to ascertain what was going to be my action. I paid for the meal and consequently went my way.

After which, I started pitying those who have eaten from that demonic restaurant. It is a battle for survival whether you are aware of it or not.

Note: in most cases an agent of darkness may open a canteen or a restaurant anyone who goes there to eat any food the moment you wash your hand in the provided basin or plate if you fail to pour the water away by yourself, if the owner of the restaurant is an agent of darkness he will send the same water to an occultist who will use the water to discover your destiny or your future prospect. Because you washed your hand before eating and washed your hand after eating the water therefore contains your psychic impression and personality thus a well trained agent of the occult, could use such water to discover your future plans, destiny, and everything about you and consequently prevent it or divert it through demonic ways.

This is not designed to keep us in fear but to enable us be careful because we are in a big battle field. Ignorance is not an excuse!

If agents of darkness discover your destiny or blessings in this connection, they prevent it and give same to an agent who will come to them for solution to life problems. What I am saying is happening from time to time but many are not aware of this as a major cause of human problems.

I wish to inform every reader of this article that no matter where and what you have eaten, the divine power of the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords under the government of the sole spiritual head of the universe working through my oil shall set you free indeed. The oil is a point of contact used by the King of Kings (Jesus Christ) to free many from bondage. I advise you to order some bottles of it if you are in one pain or the other; the divine spirit of God shall bring freedom to you physical domain no matter how far you have suffered.

There is also a situation which if someone passes urine on a dry land if an agent of darkness notices it, he may use hard material to excavate the dry land in order to make use of the sand where in your urine is poured upon. He will use the urine that is contain in the sand to tie the persons womb or use it for other related evils which will in turn create problems for the person without his knowledge of the source of his problems.

In some cases agents of darkness masquerading as ministers of light, may instruct you to get the sand of your home in order to pray and use it as a point of contact to destroy the powers that are fighting against you. Well if you do so, or if you have done so already, you are in great trouble because an agent of darkness can use you anyhow without your knowledge of it. The world of God says, “They profess to know God, but in works they deny him, being abominable, disobedient, and disqualified for every good work” (Titus 1:16)

Recently a friend pastor shared a story of what happened at a place he claimed to know very well. Well he told the story in the presence of others though I was present.

However, he informed us that a man was going to a particular place and suddenly he rushed into a particular family and consequently urged them allow him pass the night in their two bedroom apartment.

The couple further urged him to disclose his identity he never refused and they consequently offered him their visitor’s room. Before now, the visitor had informed them that he was going to continue his journey early morning the following day. Consequently, the couple offered him an accommodation in view of the fact that by so doing they will please God hence many have by this attended to angles without their knowledge of it.

Many have also attended to demons in disguised through the same process without their recognition of same. It came to pass that the following morning they expected their unknown visitor to wake up early as proposed in order to continue his journey but the situation was contrary to their arrangement. They waited at about 8am they heard no noise in the room. However, at about 10am when they became tired of waiting, they forced the windows open and consequently found the man dead. Thus they ran immediately to the police station and reported the matter.

It came to pass that the policemen accompanied the couple to their home where they forcefully opened the door. They saw the man lying dead on the bed. The policemen asked the husband and wife to carry it (that is the dead man) inside the car to enable them proceed to the police station.

The moment the man and his wife laid their hands to carry it out both the dead, the man together with his wife disappeared automatically till date, and the police speedily departed and consequently prayed God for the preservation of their lives. The point here is that the couples were not led by the spirit of God; they would have known that the self acclaimed man was a demon who materialized seeking for those to dominate and manipulate.

But when the entity found out that the husband and wife were not under the control of the blood of Jesus even though they assisted him in keeping to the biblical verdict regarding hospitality, but their life’s were bereft of the real power of Christ due to ignorance, the demon ceased that opportunity to afflict children as well as transferring the couples into the spiritual world.

This can occur only where the glory of God is not found. It was a mistake on that part of the said family, in most cases when such a deity appears, its mission include destroying, killing or extracting something from some living souls. By so, the problems of the earthmen increase on daily basis. I implore everybody to be led by the Holy spirit before doing good to anybody because the devil is out to use our good works to sway us into bondage. This is only applicable to those who are not well rooted in the knowledge of Christ Jesus.

Therefore arise o sons of men and put on the whole armour of God so that the devil will be put to shame in our warfare. The bible concludes, “Now you are no longer a slave but God’s own child and since you are his child, everything he has belongs to you” Gal. 4:7.

