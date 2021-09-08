“The way and manner God answered me is still a miracle that I can’t explain. My wife was dating one of my good friends and both of them conspired and duped me of a huge sum of money that rendered me financially bankrupt and penniless. I never knew that my wife was behind it. I was doing well in my import business. I trusted that friend of mine to the extent that he was mediating between me and my wife any time we had problems. I did not know that he had an ill-conceived intention concerning my life and family. He was able to manipulate my wife and both of them swindled me of the entire money I had. He used my wife to the extent that she poisoned my food. Thereafter, she ran away with Mr. Chima to a foreign country. My brothers came and helped me to the hospital and I was just there with my only son of 14 years. Medical experts did their best but the poison was still eating deep into me. I was discharged to go and die in my village. I left and remained in the village for months in critical condition. God just assisted me when a friend contacted you on my behalf and ordered six bottles of your oil and sent to me. My son assisted me in the application of oil and after that I vomited so many things that I can’t explain. The truth is that I became healed and regained my good health. The following miracle was that Mr. Chima had a problem with my wife and called me and apologized to me and promised sending part of the money to me; he did as promised after a few days. I am back in my business and God has totally and fully restored me. I don’t know how to thank you sir. God bless you.”

– Mr. Kingsley M., [email protected]

To disassociate God from our daily sufferings is to associate him with less power and to question his omnipotent nature. Let me at this point state that our heavenly father is not a wicked God. He is not the major cause of our problems and sufferings; rather, some higher and lower evil forces and elemental spirits (witches and wizards) are.

Suffering affects and touches every man that is born of a woman. There is no problem-free life on Planet Earth. When you pick up any daily newspaper or listen to any electronic and print media, you will read and hear news on how many people are suffering from one problem to another. The Holy Book, Bible, confirms this when it says, “Man that is born of a woman is of few days and full of trouble (sufferings)…” Job 14:1.

People suffer different kinds of things, terrible diseases, crime, poverty, serious spiritual attacks, etc. Some suffer by making mistakes in marriage. While a few are aware of the cause of their sufferings, some blame God for creating them and allowing them suffer. I wish to inform my readers here that the first thing to be said about suffering is that most of it comes about because of the activities of a powerful supernatural being called Satan, or the devil. Yes, Satan takes delight in seeing people suffer and crediting God as the cause, instead of him. Satan takes great pride in seeing God gets the “credit” for his misdeeds.

Suffering could as well be caused by man’s rebellion against God and by the evils he projected to others.

Generally speaking, suffering is the presence of pain, displeasure and other forms of anguish, physical or spiritual, in a given person or sentient being. Whichever way we see it, suffering is not good for man. Yes, man seeks pleasure and abhors pain; this has conditioned his consciousness to suit the level of his civilization. But some evil powers have taken advantage of human pleasure to manipulate the so-called human technological advancement. This I shall endeavour to explain later because we are in a serious spiritual warfare.

Early in the month of January, I received a call from someone who read my article and desired to know why he was unable to impregnate his wife after 10 to 11 years of marriage. He disclosed to me that both of them have gone for several medical diagnoses and nothing wrong was discovered in them. His wife has no problem, according to all the medical tests conducted. However, he was worried by the way the wife was going about it by patronizing any form of prayer house available.

He complained that he was suspecting a particular black witch doctor, fortune-teller and healer around his family house to be responsible for their problem, as the man invited them as a relation and feasted them. He suspected the man to have used the feast to tie their destiny of childbirth. I allowed him to exhaust himself; thereafter, I demanded his name for spiritual investigation. He availed me all the needed details, which enabled me to look into the realm beyond, through the help of the Holy Ghost. The first information I got was that the body of his wife was contaminated by virtue of the cloth she exchanged with a witch while in the secondary school.

She had a friend who was very close to her who nevertheless used negative power of witchcraft to create problems for her. The manipulation was done while she was in her early age, but got manifested when she got married. I was asked how such power could be responsible for her delay in getting a child of her own after marriage, I responded by informing him of the esoteric science of Psychometry, which is like Para-Psychology, the psychology of the Higher Self. Through a psychometric process, an agent of darkness can use anything that belongs to you to bewitch you.

An agent of evil forces can use ordinary hand towel or anything the individual has used to monitor and dominate the person. This esoteric science is also called ‘Token-Object Reading (TOR)’ or Psychoscopy. It involves a form of extrasensory perception characterized by the ability of the person to make relevant associations from an object of unknown history by making physical contact with that object. This is very possible by virtue of the aura each individual vibrates or emits. It is believed that we impregnate anything we use by virtue of our aura.

Higher esoteric forces don’t joke with individual aura because in it you find the individual’s higher or lower energy. Some well trained witches can as well use any object one has used to bewitch an individual, which will in turn result in suffering. As a matter of fact, I took my precious time to explain things to the man and his wife and finally asked them to order some bottles of my oil. They did and the prayer was given to them. This happened in January and in March I was informed that she is now in expectant mood (pregnant).

There are different ways of dealing with evil forces hitherto operating in our world. Following the above story, you discover that the young man and his wife were confused in view of things they were told that was the cause of their suffering. What they were told were lies and those lies were put in the mouth of the ‘prophets’ probably by the same evil powers in order to deceive them. As discussed last week, some of these prophets may not know that they are garden witches operating blindly. Let me explain now, a Garden Witch is someone who is used by a conscious witch to do evil.

Someone who is a Blind or Garden Witch has no thought of his own. His mind will be used by higher powers of darkness to manifest evil on earth. You cannot please such a person. If a husband, the wife receives nothing from him but blame in all she does, the same thing to a woman. When the man receives this initiation, he uses his wife as nothing but a sex toy and the moment he gratifies his sexual urge, the woman becomes his worst enemy.

