“My testimony is a great miracle of what God did for me through your oil. Where I am doing business is a very strategic place and I have been making sales for years without any problem. Sometime last year, someone got a shop opposite mine and my money started disappearing even when I was sure that nobody was tampering with it. Every day, I must lose huge amounts of money. I became very confused when this started and consulted my pastor who also prayed and did his best, yet, I was still losing money. The one that made me believe that what was happening to me wasn’t ordinary was when my wife gave me a huge sum of money and I kept it inside my private bag and locked it up, the following morning I lost N20,000 from it. The worst again was that all my customers left me and started patronizing my neighbour. When I confronted him, he told me that I had not seen anything yet and that he came prepared for me. My goods could stay in my shop for months and expire without anyone coming to ask for them. This continued until I contacted you and ordered your oils and did the prayer that you gave me. After the prayer, I regained my customers and he started having problems with his foreign partners who thereafter stopped sending him goods. When I anointed my goods, the missing money stopped and I started enjoying my good relationship with all my lost customers. Today, the story is different and all that he wished me has gone back to him. God bless you sir.”

– Mr. Amaechi

“Professor Uzorma, please, publish this but not with my name and contact. I ordered your oil some months ago used it without good result. When I re-contacted you, you instructed me to order it the second time, which I finally did and followed the second but very tedious spiritual assignment, which finally produced result. It became obvious to me that my wife was the cause of my entire problem, she confessed and so many things happened. It is a long story that you know. Today, she is where God has decreed and I’m free, to the glory of God, and my blessings are coming to me now. To God be the glory…” (Names and contact withheld as demanded).

There are different ways of dealing with evil forces hitherto operating in our world. Following the above story, you discover that the young man and his wife were confused in view of things they were told that was the cause of their suffering. What they were told were lies and those lies were put in the mouth of the ‘prophets’ probably by the same evil powers in order to deceive them. As discussed last week, some of these prophets may not know that they are garden witches operating blindly. Let me explain now a Garden Witch is someone who is used by a conscious Witch to do evil.

Someone who is a Blind or Garden Witch has no thought of his own. His mind will be used by higher powers of darkness to manifest evil on earth. You cannot please such a person, if a husband the wife receives nothing from him but blame in all she does, the same thing to a woman. When the man receives this initiation he uses his wife as nothing but sex toy and the moment he gratifies his sexual urge, the woman becomes his worst enemy.

A woman I met recently in a religious seminar told me that her husband went out with one of his friends to have a discussion over some bottles of drink, thereafter, the man came back that same day after having a demonic point of contact via drink and consequently became contaminated, his character automatically changed. Through this process, the forces of darkness sowed a seed of disunity in the family. As the woman was speaking to me, I was enabled by divine spirit to discover that the man was initiated via drink. I sent for the man who finally came the next day and the Holy Spirit ministered freedom to him by the application of my anointed oil. Thereafter he confessed that he was unaware of his ignoble behaviours and confessed thus, “O my wife please forgive me for I was used by enemies to do the things you said that I did. I did not know when they were done….” It is very easy for witches and wizards to use and manipulate people anyhow, but if they come to Christ they shall be set free. The Bible says, “If the son of man shall therefore make you free, ye shall be free indeed” John 8:36.

Many people are under the sway of witchcraft manipulation yet are not aware of it consequent upon ignorance and nonchalant attitude. At this point be informed that whatever is initiated by a witch is aimed at setting a mark of destruction upon your life. A witch may initiate a cube of sugar and gives it to you, the moment you use the said sugar without praying (If you are a child of God) the element of darkness introduced into it will then form the point of contact for witchcraft manipulation in your life.

A cloth can do same. When you use the same cloth with a witch or eat his food or share anything in common with a witch (if you are not a true and strong Christian) you can receive the Garden initiation into unconscious witchcraft manipulation. There are other ways of having this initiation like visiting a native doctor or a fortune teller, receiving solution or healing from a witch-doctor, by reading occult books, by having sexual intercourse in the dream with a demon and with a prostitute physically, by eating meat and other things like cola-nut in the dream.

In most cases when a witch gives you cola-nut either in the dream or physically, it cannot digest at all. A Garden Witch is always possessed by sleep wave, when he sleeps he snores like a lion. A Garden Witch can never be happy and always filled with the thought of suicide, he loves violence, a Garden Witch is always depressed, angry, loves smoking and illicit sex even when he is married. All drug addicts are garden witches and wizards.

NOTE: When one has received the Garden initiation of witchcraft he is constantly kept in prison of witchcraft and thus does not prosper at all in his undertakings. In such a case the fellow needs to undergo deliverance, for it is only the power of Christ that can set him free from the ubiquitous manipulation of witchcraft. All you need to do is to have faith in Christ for the Bible states, “For whosoever is born of God overcometh the world; and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith…” 1 John 5:3, 5.

The time any woman should be careful is when she is pregnant. The witches can make use of the baby in the womb for witchcraft operation. This is done by contaminating the womb with magic powder and any initiated edible material.

A witch who wants to use the baby (fetus) in the womb for a particular operation will via the subtle energy of witchcraft rub the magic powder on his or her palm and when he sees a known pregnant woman, he will pretend to be playing with her and will craftily touch his witchcraft hand on the stomach of the woman, thereby contaminating the child and will finally use the baby as a touch light in witchcraft esoteric manipulation. This experience will after about seventy two hours result to miscarriage. Too many women have had a lot of miscarriages but cannot tell how it came about. YOU MAY WISH TO CONTACT ME IF THE WITCHES AND WIZARDS HAVE WRECKED HARVOC IN YOUR LIFE IN ANY WAY. BE ASSURED OF YOUR FREEDOM.

If you are an expectant woman, don’t let any person touch your stomach whether you are aware of the purpose or not; this is to avoid total regret at last. Do not allow any self-acclaimed man of God or so-called prophets lay any hands on you. It may please you to know that there are many native doctors’ cum witches and wizards masquerading as prophets and men of God these days. I shall soon embark on exposing them.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.