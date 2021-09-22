“It has been very difficult with me trying to make ends meet. Nobody prospered in my family and we have been in bondage of evil powers for years. Prophets have made merchandise of us, yet there was no single light coming from any source we consulted. We could hardly feed once a day, as the situation we found ourselves was a deplorable, wretched and pitiable one. We are three men and two women born by our parents and none of us could achieve anything meaningful in life. We then decided to contact you when everything failed us. It took us time to be able to order some bottles of your oil and pray with it as you instructed us. After the entire exercise, dogs that we do not know where they came from were always seen fighting physically at the front of our family house between the hours of 1:30am and 3am every day for five days. It generated fears in us and we called you and you asked us to relax our minds because God was fighting our battles. On the fifth day of their battle, the following morning we saw three black dogs dead. We buried them and continued our prayers. To God be the glory, after a few weeks, God answered us and we became librated from evil forces. We are all doing well now in our various businesses, to the glory of God.”

– Mr. Okafor

“God is too much, my brother, Nathan. I lost my younger sister in 1990 on her way to buy me something from the market; there was no way to trace her. We thought she was dead and did her ‘burial’ after 16 years when we heard that she was dead. We had all forgotten about her and continued with life. When I heard of your oil, I never believed it, but my wife persuaded me to order the oil after seeing the picture of my only sister in my house that was declared missing. I told her the whole story and my wife started searching for her. After ordering your oil and offering the prayer as instructed, a week after, my younger sister surfaced and told us her story. Among other stories, she told was that she was in bondage for over 20 years in the hands of a man who hypnotized her in the name of love but, last week, her eyes were opened and she realized herself and questioned where she had been for over 20 years. Her explanation made me realize the efficacy of your oil. Today, the young lady who had four children for the man has come back and discussions are going on as we are yet to see her so-called husband…Thanks a lot and may God be with you, Professor.”

– Mr & Mrs. Jerry A., [email protected]

If you are an expectant woman, don’t let any person touch your stomach, whether you are aware of the purpose or not; this is to avoid total regret at last. Do not allow any self-acclaimed man of God or so-called ‘prophets’ lay any hands on you. It may interest you to know that there are many native doctors-cum-witches and wizards masquerading as prophets and men of God these days. I shall soon embark on YouTube expository series on how to identify them. The prophet that can only see your problems but lacks the power to proffer divine solution, from such flee!

At the same time, any pregnant woman should avoid eating anyhow from anybody. In African villages, evil witches easily manipulate pregnant women who are not strong in the Lord because of the so-called “Sanctified light,” which the unborn babies produce for them. Do you know why some witch-mothers do not allow their daughters to get married, even if they do, they don’t give them the chance for procreation? The reason is because they make use of their babies during early conception.

A particular woman informed me that she needs my spiritual assistance consequent upon the fact that her 10 years of marriage produced no child; she did not know that her mother was a witch and was responsible for her barrenness. In the course of my assistance, her mother was cooperating with me. When I finally gave an assignment that had to do with a spiritual decree for the death of any agent of darkness responsible for the lady’s barrenness, the mother was angry. A week later (during the prayers) the woman died and was buried. Thereafter, the sister conceived and had twin baby boys. Before the death of her mother, she confessed to have been the cause of their matrimonial problems, including barrenness. “Suffer not the witch to live” is a commandment which must be obeyed by the children of God. The Bible says, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places” Eph. 6:12. The above biblical statement shows that the entire human race is in a battle field. The battle is going on in the world of man, whether you like it or not. It could interest the reader to know that one’s ignorance of the ongoing spiritual warfare in the world of man is another form of consolidated manipulation of the forces of darkness designed to keep one in constant bondage.

The schemes of the devil and his human agents are so much; for instance, there are some hospitals that the doctors are agents (witches and wizards) of darkness. In such hospitals, pregnant women usually die during childbirth. In such a case, the blood of the mother and the child is used by the witch doctor for spiritual sacrifice. The foundation of such hospital is usually laid in the night with animals like cat, dog, pigeon, cow or goat buried at night. Mark some hospitals with high child mortality rate and avoid them. High child mortality rate can also occur as a result of patronizing quacks or inexperience doctors, but the case in focus is the one used by witches and wizards.

The doctor who is an agent of darkness will know what to do to get what he wants. When you go to any hospital where the doctor in charge is a witch, if you put to bed in such a hospital without any manipulation, they will organize some people to visit you in disguise; the Bible says. “Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary (witches) the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.” 1 Peter 5:8.

Don’t forget that the devil and his cohorts are evil workers. As mentioned in the preceding part of this exposition. If they cannot manipulate you, they can organize some visitors in disguise of preachers or people from charitable homes; they will initiate money and dedicate same for days or hours before satanic sanctum and will be moving from one hospital to the other making sure that they give the money into the hands of the newborn babies. If you are a mother, whether in the hospital or at home nursing a baby, please, don’t let any person give your child money into his or her hands. I am not saying that all that come to give you money after childbirth should be avoided, no! Rather, be led by the Holy Spirit to enable you identify the workers of iniquity whose intension is to initiate your baby.

Always be in the spirit to enable you intercept it for the protection of your child. The moment you receive any gift on behalf of your child, I implore you to dedicate it in the name of Jesus Christ for the blood of Jesus Christ is greater than any occult power. Many homes have been rendered childless through this way. If you have had constant death of children in your family, I urge you to pray and seek the guidance of God, for the hands of witches may be responsible for those attacks.

When money is initiated and given to a newborn baby, it serves as a point of contact for demonic invocation and if the parents of the child are not strong in Christ the child will begin to suffer from so many things that may finally lead to his death. The Bible says in the book of James that, “the blessings of God it maketh rich and addeth no sorrow with it.” Let it be emphasized here that any blessing from the chambers of the divine does not attract any curse at all.

In most cases, the woman who put to bed may begin to bleed. When a woman is bleeding in a demonic hospital, the nurses and the doctor in charge, if they are in the council of witches and wizards, may under good demonic arrangement, use what is known as “burning cup”, this burning cup is also called Pauru in the spiritual realm of witchcraft operation. This satanic instrument is used by some witches in collecting or extracting blood from people involved in a motor accident.

