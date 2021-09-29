“Glory to God in the highest for what he did for me through the use of four bottles of your anointing oil; I was married for 10 years without having any child. As God would have it, I was blessed last two years with a baby boy after using your oil for the first time. But something strange happened last year October. When we were all sitting in our living room watching television, all of a sudden, a strange black cat speedily rushed on the bed where my son was lying down and gave him a bite on his leg and ran outside. Before we could notice it, the cat vanished. Since then, my son has been sick and we have been going from one hospital to another. The doctors discovered nothing and my son was dying in pain on a daily basis; even the little bite (wound) refused to heal. We have gone to many men and women of God for solution, yet no improvement was noticed. My son could not even sleep, no matter the type of sleeping pills given. This situation put us in a state of deep confusion until we contacted you the second time. After your investigation, you asked us to order four bottles of your oil, which we did, and you gave us instructions. I must confess to you sir that our son has been restored. He now sleeps well, and eats well too. Above all, the wound inflicted on him by the strange cat has been healed too. The glory of God is too much, Daddy. Again, the woman who later confessed to be responsible is now receiving her own portion of what she wished us. To God be all the glory forever and ever Amen.

– Mrs. Rejoice U.

In most cases the woman who put to bed may begin to bleed. When a woman is bleeding in a demonic hospital, the nurses and the doctor in charge, if they are in the council of witches and wizards, may, under good demonic arrangement, use what is known as “burning cup,” to scoop blood. This burning cup is also called Pauru in the spiritual realm of witchcraft operation. This satanic instrument is used by some witches in collecting or extracting blood from people involved in a motor accident. The moment the blood is extracted, the person may die after some days or months. But before she dies, she will be experiencing strange things in her dreams. Do not always disregard your dreams, for they are means through which you can be free or initiated.

One man was in love with a girl who nevertheless was an agent of darkness (a witch). The relationship continued for about four years, the man was a rich family man but chose to keep a girl outside his matrimonial home. One day, they had a problem and the young girl was consequently provoked and thus decided to deal with the man, who was not a Christian. The witch (the young girl) reported the case to their spiritual master who thereafter constructed a serious problem and projected it to the girl who was to actualize it in the life of the man via sex. I wish to warn seriously here against infidelity (fornication and adultery) among couples and single ones. It is an avenue or channel through which evil forces can destroy someone’s life and cause the person to experience near success syndrome.

When the man visited the girl, she pretended to have forgiven him and as usual had sex. During the period of lovemaking, the powers of witches read the man’s psychic space and thus manipulate him via the etheric line and finally subdued him to demonic influences. Beginning from that moment, his business started failing. All the money he borrowed to advance his business vanished without any account on how it happened. This man ran into problems yet he maintained the relationship that was the cause of his problem.

Man is blind and does not know his enemy! The girl was consciously manipulating the man at any time they had sex. It came to pass that the man went to a native doctor who collected the remaining money he had and left him without any true solution. The man who had a big company (in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria) that employed more than 100 workers, finally became a beggar.

The day he met me in a Christian seminar, he came with the girl who had already forced him to propose marriage to her. The Holy Spirit made me realize how the girl was constantly using her private part as a point of contact to ruin the man’s life. It took the man two weeks to believe that the girl was responsible for his problems. And having proposed marriage to her, he did not know how to send her away. But thank God who also made the man to realize that the girl was responsible for the witchcraft attack that resulted in the ruin of his business. Thereafter, he gave his life to Christ and was prayed for and thus his business was restored after a while, to the glory of God, and the witch-girl fled. The Bible says, “For everyone that asketh receiveth, and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened” Mtt.7:8.

NOTE: The very girl calling you all sorts of sweet names right now, do you know whether she is a witch or agent of darkness camouflaging as a lover? Be careful for the devil is after your soul and he can do anything possible to possess it.

There are different signs to know when one is under the influence of demonic attack of witchcraft. The private part of a witch is usually a tool for initiation. Some promiscuous men and women are not aware of the fact that promiscuity is a repugnant act propelled by the arch-deceiver hitherto masquerading as demons in the world of man. Sex in the dream and illicit sex in the physical can introduce certain element into your body system to contaminate you. For further reading, get a copy of my book on “Satanic points of contact.” The future of so many has been ruined consequent upon making love with witches both in the spirit world and physically too.

Avoid all kinds of illicit sex for the devil has used it to steal a lot of blessings from you. This you may not know because of your naïve knowledge of the reality of God. Now, when you are in the web of witchcraft, in your dreams masquerade will be chasing you from time to time.

Mad dog will also be chasing you in the dream. You will always see mad man dragging your things with you, this will result to weakness in your physical body. If you have had an experience of gunshot in your dream, you are further urged to pray very well for it is a serious attack of witchcraft operation within your environment.

You will always find yourself in bad places like, water, forest, trees, flying, attending meetings, etc. In your dreams, you will see yourself playing with dead ones, as well as feeding from the same table with them. Don’t forget that a gunshot against you in the dream is a direct attack against you by a witch who knows you very well in the dream, while the sound of a gun is a witchcraft attack against your loved one.

If you are bitten by dog, rat, cat, or snake in the dream, it means that a witch related to you is attacking you in order to inject some demonic elements into your body. This can only happen to those who are weak spiritually. You may have had an experience in the dream where some powers come to press you down to the extent that you cannot talk or shake your body. This is witchcraft attack. Finding yourself in a thick bush, climbing a big mountain, smoking in the dream, fighting with a girl or wild beast, these and others are signs to show that one is under the manipulation of witches.

