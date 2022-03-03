Dear Dr Bibbi,

Your write-up on the subject of ‘Organ in bondage/sexual inadequacy’ in the Daily Sun recently refers. It made interesting reading. I am worried that some Africans medical doctors do not take the spiritual aspect of ill health into consideration while managing cases. As a result, when you make your complaints they tell you that it is psychological especially when sexual problems are concerned. It is sad indeed. I have a similar problem to that of the writer of that piece. I got married in December 2013 and since then it has been one form of spiritual attack and the other.

Oppressed by witches while sleeping, fingerprints on my body, multiple sex dreams with unknown partners, had two fatal motor accidents, and now I find it difficult making love to my wife because my organ will not rise or become erect!!! Since we got married we have believed God for the fruit of the womb but surprisingly I find it most difficult to make love to her during her ovulation.

Once I or my wife has this sex dream it becomes difficult for me to get an erection.

The size of my organ becomes so weak and very smallish. Just as written by the complainant in his letter I have to beg and rub my organ before I can manage a weak erection sometimes. All these are the opposite of my former self before I got married.

My type of job takes me away from home for a week and gets me off duty for a week. If I am alone in my station I WAKE UP almost every night to see my organ strongly erected usually about 1.30am -3.20am.

I am a born again Christian so all we have been doing is to get into stubborn and aggressive prayers. But the more we pray the more the problem gets tougher. The joy that greeted our marriage is almost disappearing. We are weeping, bruised and heartbroken.

We consulted a Medical Dr (Gynaecologist) who put me on PROVIRON, to solve the problem and, yes, the first three days of the ingestion of the drugs it worked, but thereafter it was as if the drug was working the opposite of what it was supposed to do. (I have taken the drug for about 3months now.) How can orthodox medicine explain that? I must tell you that some persons (my former girlfriend who is Genotype AS same with me, as well as the guy my wife had a relationship before I met her) put obstacles on our ways to stop our wedding but God saw us through. They even threatened that if I married my wife that our marriage will not last. Certainly out of ignorance I did not take their threats seriously, but now I know better.

Doctor, it has been hell for me and my wife. Our problem is no doubt purely spiritual and we have taken it like that. We have taken our case to the supreme court of God Almighty. We believe God is able to deliver us and give us victory in Jesus’ Name. On this basis, it is painful when our fellow Africans doctors do not accept that some ill-health are spiritual; rather they will say that such a sexual problem is the state of the mind. Those fingerprints on the body on waking up from sleep, those strong erections at midnight when alone, etc are they also psychological?

High regards, Vincent Kaiagama,

Dear Vincent,

Let me help you by making some six pertinent points. 1) Doctors, African or not are doctors, not priests, pastors, clerics or shamans. They do not have any training or exposure in school to the things you are talking about, so, they cannot and do not handle such matters. 2) Doctors take training in physical sciences and psychological sciences; full stop. Nobody teaches them about the spiritual and it is not the fault of anyone. 3) The scientific basis or way of thinking that is the root of their training does not recognize anything THAT CANNOT BE SEEN or PROVEN PHYSICALLY. 4) You will agree that the kind of understanding you say is lacking is more available in church or seminary, Bible, Koranic or spiritual school. 5) In point of fact, because the average African understands these things without any doubt, African doctors tend to be more understanding than their Western counterparts in these cases. 6) For you to get not only a sympathetic hearing but help to get rid of these your troubles, you need the rare professional who combines an understanding and proficiency in these two worlds that seem antithetical to each other– the physical and the spiritual. My book, ‘Destroying the strongholds of witchcraft’ will help you and anyone with challenges such as you have mentioned. But I must commend your dogged and fighting spirit and assure you that with this affirmation of your stance and a willingness to follow instruction, you will get there, as we have helped many before you.

Call the help-lines.

Worm-like movement at penile tip; help!!

Dear Sir,

I have been feeling a worm-like movement at the tip of my penis from time to time. Though, I had consulted a lab technician who tested my urine and confirmed my fears of Staph. He prescribed some drugs and injection for me which I took, but up till this moment, I am still feeling the worm-like structure moving at the tip of my penis. Sir, kindly send free and fuller details and information on how to avail myself of a cure and get rid of this challenge so as to advance in life. Thank you for your prompt response.

Yours sincerely,

James Danmbatta, Jos

Dear James,

Your complaints must be investigated to rule out filarial worms that move along the subcutaneous tissues because there are several different species of parasitic worms that become a problem when ingested, but worms that burrow into your skin are a rare breed. These include a few types of the tiny, thread-like filarial worm, which can infect the body cavities, lymph system, eyes, or the fat layer just under your skin’s surface. The latter two types causes an infectious disease called subcutaneous filariasis. These worms include the Loa loa (African eye worm), onchocerca volvulus (causes River Blindness) and the guinea worm. They are found mostly along bodies of water in tropical areas of Africa, South America and Southeast Asia. You can catch subcutaneous filariasis if you are bitten by a mosquito or fly infected with larvae. The filarial worm completes its entire life cycle in its human host. Once the larvae are injected by an infected bug, they grow into adult worms and reproduce, creating microfilariae.

These juvenile worms’ location just under the skin makes them ripe for being ingested by feeding mosquitoes and the cycle begins anew. People infected with filarial worms may have them for years, and adult worms can live for more than a decade. Onchocerciasis, the second-leading infectious cause of blindness in the world and mansonella streptocerca are two germs with similar symptom.

Yes, the laboratory is the proper place to go for investigation of your skin (they’ll take what is called a skin snip from you BUT the proper procedure is to see a doctor who now sends you for lab-work which will be reported back to the doctor who will now prescribe medicines for you. It is not proper for you to take prescriptions of medicines and injections from Laboratory scientists or technicians. Usually, however, this feeling or symptom you describe is not due to these worms.

Most of the time, complaints about strange movements are neurotic complaints where there is nothing pathological to be seen moving or giving the feeling of movement; rather it is an effect of the mind over the body (mind over matter). In other words, the trouble is real; yes, but it is in the mind and not in the body. It is generally secondary to worries, anxieties, fears, conflicts and apprehensions in the mind which of course the organism enables the system to appreciate by transmuting it into feelings of physical symptoms like crawling; pepperiness; ant-like movements; feeling of heat in parts of the body all of which are unreal physically but very real when traced to the roots which is the mind or the psychological.

All of that is part of the bad news. The good news is that we can get rid of the movements for you by a combination of orthodox medicines and complementary remedies. You can be well. It may cost you some; but what is the use of money when one cannot advance in life or even enjoy their life or money? Call the help-lines. You will get some psychological counseling and then some physical medication as well as medicines that work on the mind to remove the effect of the worries, conflicts, and anxieties.

Cheers

