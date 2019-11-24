Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has dropped the topic of the proposed international conference on witchcraft by Prof. B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy Studies and Research following protests by some groups and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

The Center had earlier proposed to discuss ‘Witchcraft: Meaning, Factors and Practices’ scheduled to hold between November 26 and November 27, which has attracted negative reactions from members of the public, especially church leaders.

Bishop Goddy Okafor CAN Chairman South-East zone last week while warning UNN against going ahead with the planned conference, called for a one-day prayer by all Christians in the zone to avert the conference.

Following agitations, protests and media campaign against the conference the institution decided to drop the topic for the conference.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the school, Okwun Omeaku, the institution has dropped the initial topic of the conference, maintaining that the conference still holds.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the University Community in particular, and the General public, that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe has directed that the topic for the Interdisciplinary and International Seminar by the B.I.C. Ijeoma Center for Research scheduled for the 26th November be instantly DROPPED forthwith.

“This is in response to the yearnings of the public that have erroneously misconstrued the ideas behind the choice of the topic, and a true demonstration of a Management with a listening ear. Other aspects of the programme will run its full course.”

The organizers of the conference had earlier cleared the air that the conference is neither a gathering of witches and wizards nor a forum to propagate witchcraft, but for intellectual and academic inquiry.