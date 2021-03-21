By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a herbalist, Baoku Gbuyi, 29, and a bricklayer, Olamide Odulaja,27, for allegedly using mother and child for rituals.

The Suspects have allegedly confessed how they abducted the victims; killed them and used their body parts for money making rituals.

In a Statement by Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi,he stated that the Suspects were arrested by detectives of Ogun state police command, over the killing of a housewife, Modupeola Folorunsho, and her four-years-old son, Peter Folorunsho, for money-making ritual.

“The arrest followed a report received at Ijebu Igbo division, from the victim’s husband, who reported on February 14, that his wife and son went out since the previous day and were yet to return, and that efforts to locate her and the little boy didn’t yield any positive result.

“Upon the report, a case of missing person was incidented, and the DPO Ijebu Igbo division, SP Kazeem Solotan,detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the woman and her son

“The detectives there and then embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation, which led them to the arrest of Olamide Odulaja, at Ibadan. On interrogation, Olamide confessed that he and a herbalist abducted the victim and her son on February 13, and that the victim and her son were killed for money rituals at the house of the said herbalist.

“He stated further that, it was the herbalist who burnt the woman’s head which he used for him.

Upon his confession, detectives went after the herbalist who resides at Araromi street ,Japara ,Ijebu Igbo.

“On getting to his resident, it was discovered that the herbalist has fled his home having heard about the arrest of Olamide. Subsequently, all the adjoining divisions were alerted to be on the look out for the fleeing suspect. He was eventually traced to Kajola village, where he was arrested by the DPO Awa Ijebu with the assistance of hunters and local vigilantes.

“On interrogation, the herbalist confessed that it was Olamide Odulaja, who approached him for money making rituals following which he asked him to bring a head of human being as one of the material to be used. He stated further that they both conspired to abduct the woman and her son and slaughtered them for that purpose.

“He confessed further that he burnt the woman’s head with some other herbs which he gave to Olamide to use. When asked about the little boy, he said that his head and remains was dumped inside a pit latrine.

“The commissioner of police, Mr Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who commended his men for their display of investigative intelligence has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to State criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

The CP who described the incident as the height of man’s inhumanity to man, warned those who are out there looking for money making ritual to desist as only hardwork backed with prayer can lead to success”.