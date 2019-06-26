“I find itvery difficult to trust anyone not to talk of those who call themselves men ofGod or spiritual personalities and healers. Though I have been reading your article for years but did not bother consulting you for any help. I attended one of the academic seminars where you gave a talk and I listened to you verywell…Your wealth of knowledge in socio-philosophical issues is something beyond here. You are a blessing to this nation and I pray God to bless you for us all. Like I said, after listening to you, I decided to consult you for a problem that has rendered me useless. I grew up to see this problem in my life and my parents took me to many hospitals without remedy. I have been having severe headache that was not traced to anything. I only depended on daily drugs for survival for 40 years now. It has prevented me from accessing certain things meant for me. I never believed it could be cured until I contacted you and you asked me to order some bottles of your oil, which was done because I had faith in what you are doing. After the application of your oil and the prayers that followed, a big black frog came out from my head while I was resting after the mid-night prayer. That was the end of the incessant headache that consumed my money for years…God bless you so much sir.

– Mr. Orji D., [email protected]

The boy explained so many things, which were done by the old man. He further urged me to follow him back to his village for urgent prayer. I did not resist at all. On reaching the village, everybody was waiting for me. After my arrival, I addressed them; I prayed for the old evil man and anointed the land for the freedom of my friend in USA. I also prayed for everybody and we left. It would interest the reader to know that the man in USA came home during the Christmas period with enough blessings for the entire family. The devil can use any person to realise his illicit plans but God in fullness of time will show to the entire world that he is the beginning and the end. The Bible says, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places” Eph.6:12.

From the above Biblical assertion, one can in no doubt infer that the physical system of reality is a realm of psychic manipulation of the principalities and powers of the occult. I am saying this categorically because I was highly involved in the astro-metaphysical and esoteric manipulation of the realm beyond. In this connection, one cannot prevail with his financial power or material opulence. The word of God concludes, “For by strength no man shall prevail” (1Sam 2:9). It becomes evident that one can only prevail by the power in the name of Christ Jesus, He who is, was and is to come. The devil is at work against the sons of men by using every means of demonic disruptive force in keeping people away from the true God. The fact that we “do not wrestle against flesh and blood” is a fact, which is yet to be disproved in view of the ongoing psychic manipulations projected from satanic locations against the sons of men.

These manipulations are the major cause of human problems and unless the entire world will revisit the Great God (in total submission to His ultimate will) in the spirit of repentance and contrite heart, they will still be wallowing in the swamp of esoteric gloom, which is berserk on the lives of the earthmen. On the other hand, if we fail to review our stand in our Great God, and consolidate same by expelling all the calumnious activities of Satan, we cannot blame God for he has done his best by giving us his only Son, who came to set us free from the hands of the devil. It is very imperative to inform my readers that the major cause of human problem cannot be ruled out from the realm of Satan.

In most cases, Satan cannot get you without you creating the contact point directly or indirectly. Nevertheless, the devil and his empire of forces usually take undue advantage of an opportunity in order to consolidate their manipulation in the life of the earthmen. The moment they consolidate their manipulation in this connection, the person’s body becomes a playground for demonic exercise. Such a person will not be free until he comes to the real knowledge of Christ who is able to do all things the Bible concludes. Therefore, “if the son of man makesyou free, you shall be free indeed” John 8:36.

So, the only power that can set the earthmen free and they become free indeed is the power of Christ. Try Him and enjoy the highest degree of freedom in Him. Amen.

In view of my experience in the esoteric system of things, I discovered that most human problems are constructed by the devil or his agents against any person who is either troubling their kingdom or to a person who for one mistake or the othergave himself to be used for the same purpose. For instance, a man of God who is very serious with God who on the other hand terrorises the kingdom of the occult through his devotional services to God and humanity may be destroyed bySatan through his wife.

There was a man of God in Ghana who was serious in his faith after he was tried several times by the powers of darkness in which many evil personalities were involved, the man still waxed stronger and stronger in Christ despite the attacks and strong manipulations against him. In fact, one evil agent used one of the demons working under the control of Kal in the astral world on one occasion to stop the man of God from going to church one Sunday by using his wife in creating a major problem, which led to a serious fight.

NOTE: If you have a wife who fights you from time to time no matter how minor the problem is, and after praying for her, she continues to destroy your person by disrespecting and neglecting you, including her responsibilities at home, I do not encourage divorce but if you fail to put her away from your life, you may not be able to fulfil yourmission. But does the Bible encourage divorce? My answer was reflected in my previous articles on marriage and divorce. However, the man of God made a lot of effort to bring a big change in the life of his wife, but the woman was not willing to be freed. Any deliverance you force into a person will not last at all because deliverance must be sustained.

For somebody to be delivered, the willingness must be registered in his or her consciousness. This was the situation with the pastor’s wife. She neglected reading her Bible and never enjoyed listening to Gospel messages. Though she was under demonic manipulation! The man of God faced the greatest temptation of his time. He lost his joy, peace, his house became a wrestling centre; the man of God went to God in prayers for some weeks within the period. When he realized that he could no longer continue in that lifestyle, he sent the woman away thus divorce became his final solution. When the woman left, the man of God went to God in prayers for some week. Within the period of his prayers, the forces of darkness fighting him all fled, because he regained his spiritual position and dealt with the demons. But the woman was still under manipulation of the devil thus she remarried to an agent of darkness.

There is a situation that, if the devil sees that one’s future is going to be a terror to his kingdom, he will send a wife to the one but if the person is careful, sober and vigilant, the person will overcome. I am speaking from personal experience hitherto gathered through spiritual research cum deep counselling experience too. Some men of God are in hell not because they cannot pray or seek the face of God or preach very well, not at all! They are in hell because they are married to ‘devils’ as wives. This situation makes them endure what they ought to enjoy. May God help us. Be informed that this situation is also applicable to women because there are some women that are suffering in the hands of evil men but cannot separate because of children-soul tie. It is warfare!

If you think I am joking with this exposition, be informed that you are deceived. So many people have called me and even sent text messages to my phone asking me to stop publishing things on the evil works of Satan.