“Dear Prof, thanks a million times for the oil I received from you. The Good Lord has answered my prayers. I anointed my house as you instructed me, the following day we saw four dead black cats in my sitting room. The same day, my wife was healed of the sickness that defied every medication. Thanks a lot my Prof, may God be praised.

– Mr. Ade W., [email protected]

“Dear Prof, I am very happy to have contact with you. When I bought the oil and anointed my house with it, the following morning my fiancée whom I loved so much confessed to have been responsible for what has been happening to me; I am happy that I did not expel her, as you advised. Today, she is assisting me in the mid-night prayers you asked me to do. I am seeing a great difference now. I am completely free from the evil hands and she is very much free too. Please, I need more of the oil… Keep up the good work.”

– Josephat Uwa (contact withheld)

“God be with you Professor Uzorma, I thank God for what he is using you to do in many homes today, which I witnessed in my brother’s home. My brother Jacob abandoned his family for three years without concern. I read other people’s testimony in your column in The Sun and contacted you; at the same time, you asked me to order your oil, which I did. You also gave me the prayers to observe on his behalf, which was religiously done. After the prayer, my brother came back to his senses and returned home to be with his family. Today, he is living happily with his family. Thanks and God bless you.

– Mrs. Justina (contact withheld)

If you think I am joking with this exposition, be informed that you are incorrect because what I am saying here is more than the eyes can see. So many people have called me and even sent text messages asking me to stop publishing things on the evil works of Satan. Those of you who do this, I wish to share this testimony with you. Last week, a particular woman who read my article visited me but she never knew that her husband was a strong occultist who had wrecked havoc in his home without the conscious knowledge of the woman.

When she came, I prayed with her and God opened her eyes over certain things that have happened in her home. She was bamboozled and consequently demanded for the oil that I have always talked about. I gave her the oil and instructed her to anoint her home with it. She did and her husband upon noticing the divine presence of God as a result of the oil became exasperated with the woman.

In her words, “Man of God, I anointed my house as you instructed me and my husband said I have destroyed everything that made him a man in this house. He has threatened to deal with me. Please, tell me what to do.” I told her what to do and she consequently did it and peace was restored. Dear reader, your case will not be different.

There was a man who was in love with a demonic damsel. Both of them in error fell in deep love to the extent that the man was intending marrying her as a second wife. Each time they made love, the witch girl used the man’s sperm in her witchcraft operation.

This made the man unable to impregnate his legally wedded wife. The woman was going from one hospital to another, indeed it wasn’t easy for the poor innocent woman who wasn’t aware of what was going on. This witch girlfriend of his was indeed manipulating the man so much that he lost control over his willpower, all he did was to respond positively to whatever demand the girl made whether he was able to afford it or not. It could interest you to know that this type of manipulation is presently going on in different homes today. The man’s ignorance of the real personality of his girlfriend helped the witch damsel in consolidating her manipulation in the man’s life. Note: Nothing happens for nothing!

The man was not aware that his girlfriend was the cause of his problems. So, he kept blaming his wife until both went for a medical test and the result was consequently released proving both of them normal and biologically fit for child-bearing. Then they asked themselves, what went wrong? No answer was gotten for both of them were blind and at the same time were used as garden witches by the witch girl. For further information on a garden witch get my book on “How to identify and overcome witchcraft manipulation.”

Now there are homes that are still looking for the fruit of the womb, even though they have no problem biologically, yet they could not get any child. Be informed that it is not ordinary at all. When the woman noticed they were medically fit to have children but had not gotten any, she then decided to visit some Pentecostal churches for the solution to her problem. When the witch girl discovered via spiritual (psychic) information that the woman was making moves for their freedom, and knowing very well that the good GOD was going to grant them favour, she reported the man’s case to the highest council of witchcraft in West Africa with headquarters in Nigeria.

The masters of the dark world constructed a big problem and projected it into the girl’s private part with the aim of contaminating the man as well as projecting same into the man via sex with the witch girlfriend.

Thus, in her usual way of manipulating the man through illicit sex, she did as was instructed. The moment that was done, the girl was happy hence her profound cognizance of the man’s downfall. However, after four days of same, the man lost his job as marketing general manager of a big company consequent upon alleged fraud in his department.

The first thing he did was to rush to the witch girlfriend to inform her of his case and consequently implored her to assist him through any means to solve his problem. The girl was rejoicing within her mind and was still willing to do more harm to the man while she was expressing pity and hypocritical sympathy. The man was ignorant of everything.

The man suffered this for six years and consequently became worried over his condition. He was almost turned to a beggar before the Good Lord visited him. The Lord worked it out when I was invited to a religious programme in Abuja. On the first day of this great programme held at Gwagwalada Primary School, the witch girl who was responsible for the man’s problems was sent to attack me. A similar thing happened recently in Owerri at the Tower of God Revival Ministry, where a young girl was sent to attack me and she was consequently arrested by the ultimate power of God. Thus she confessed to the glory of God. As a matter of fact, the young lady who was the cause of the man’s problem came to the crusade and consequently gave her life to Christ due to the manifestation of the power of God.

Thereafter, she started confessing during deliverance prayers. It was during the same deliverance process that she mentioned the case of the man you are reading about. So, I asked her to go and invite the man, she was accompanied by one of my men. Finally, the man with his wife and heard things themselves, the man never believed it until she told the man what made him lose his job. However, the girl was converted and the power of God delivered her completely from the hands of Satan operating as witches and wizards.

We prayed for the man and anointed him together with his wife and both of them gave their lives to Christ. I also passed a decree on behalf of the man for the restoration of his job together with the fruit of the womb.

It would interest the reader of this work to know that the man was recalled to his office, compensated and promoted. Thereafter, the Lord blessed them with a baby boy and more may have come by now.

I tell you the truth, this God is a wonderful Master Planer, all you need do is to trust him for in the fullness of time he will prove to the source of your problems that he is a man of war. The bible concluded, “And Moses said to the people, Do not be afraid. Stand still and see the salvation of the Lord, which he will accomplish for you today. For the Egyptians whom you see today, you shall see again no more forever. The lord will fight for you and you shall hold your peace” (Exo. 14:13-14).