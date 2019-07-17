“Dear brother in Christ, I have been following your articles for many years and I found them very educative and spiritually uplifting. My conviction made me order your oil for three good times and I did not see much improvement for the purpose I ordered it. In fact, nothing changed for good until I contacted you the fourth time and you asked me to order two different types of the oil, which I did. After the prayer as instructed by you, the woman that has been diverting our blessings in the church left without any reason. The surprising thing that also happened was how my house help just woke up in the morning and picked her things and left my house. The moment this happened, I had breakthrough in my ministry; added to it, I got a gift of two cars and God has been blessing my ministry in no small way. God bless you for us.”

– Pst. Phillip, 08101024131

“The Reformer, I am very much short of words. I strictly adhered to the instructions you gave me on the use of the anointed oil I bought from you. I went to my village and consequently anointed our village house. Many things happened; but the most amazing one was the death of my evil uncle who has done much harm to us. As I am texting you now, his body has been deposited in the mortuary. If I were not a man of God, he would have killed me for long. When I anointed the house at night and prayed, two weeks thereafter, he went into coma, two days after, he died. Though I am not happy that he is dead but may God be praised…”

– Rev. Fr. Prof. (Name and cell phone number withheld)

It came to pass that the policemen accompanied the couple to their home where they forcefully opened the door. They saw the man lying dead on the bed. The policemen asked the husband and wife to carry it (that is, the dead man) inside the car to enable them proceed to the police station. The moment the man and his wife laid their hands to carry it out both the dead, the man together with his wife disappeared automatically till date, and the police speedily departed and consequently prayed God for the preservation of their lives.

The point here is that the couple were not led by the spirit of God; they would have known that the self-acclaimed man was a demon who materialised seeking for those to dominate and manipulate. But when the entity found out that the husband and wife were not under the control of the blood of Jesus even though they assisted him in keeping to the biblical verdict regarding hospitality, their life’s were bereft of the real power of Christ due to ignorance, the demon seized that opportunity to afflict children as well as transferring the couples into the spiritual world.

This can occur only where the glory of God is not found. It was a mistake on the part of the said family; in most cases, when such a deity appears, its mission include destroying, killing or extracting something from some living souls. By so, the problems of the earthmen increase on a daily basis. I implore everybody to be led by the Holy Spirit before doing good to anybody because the devil is out to use our good works to sway us into bondage. This is only applicable to those who are not well rooted in the knowledge of Christ Jesus.

Therefore, arise o sons of men and put on the whole armour of God so that the devil will be put to shame in our warfare. The bible concludes, “Now you are no longer a slave but God’s own child and since you are his child, everything he has belongs to you” Gal. 4:7.

I wish to conclude these treaties by saying that the devil has not forgotten you. He still believes that one day he will succeed in snaring you into his ignoble web. This is the more reason you as a Christian are expected to be watchful over your entire endeavours in life.

You may have been hoodwinked into believing that your name is out of the record of the devil or his cohorts, this is a profound folly and illusion. Remember that the only way to overcome the problems of life created by the devil is for one to swim in the glorious power of His Divine Majesty. This glorious and ubiquitous power of Jehovah God and his Christ is the only way out.

Your ignorance in this connection makes no real sense because the devil will enjoy more by keeping you in deep error and ignorance in order to dominate and control your life. Try from within your volition to avoid the major causes of human problems. Avoid voluptuous women who go about with psychic yenyima destroying various men and much more. By so doing you will prolong your days in the world of man.

Avoid all the listed things that will consolidate the hands of the devil in your life. The moment you are out to seek for freedom and true emancipation, the glory of God will come to your aid leading you to the stratum of true freedom in Christ for the Bible concludes, “If the son therefore shall set you free, you shall be free indeed” John 8:36.

This is my message to the entire world, thus I go my way and your blood shall upon your head, if you fail to heed the instruction of being strong in Christ.

The physical world is the realm of psychic attacks by the prince of darkness. This has been so ever since the devil and his demons were banished from heaven, this is evident in Isa. 14.

Thereafter Satan in an attempt to fulfil his nefarious objectives in human life started possessing people and using them to spread evils in the world of man. These evils, however, are to the detriment of mankind. Under this manipulation, many satanic agents are hitherto masquerading themselves as “servants of God.”

The prime purpose for which they have disguised themselves as “ministers of righteousness” is to advance and perpetuate iniquity. Many of them under the camouflage of ministers of righteousness have established many churches, prayer houses, temples, and much more.

Their true nature is not usually revealed until during spiritual assignment. Then will they come out of their camouflage to contaminate people through false messages and solutions. Jesus spoke about them thus, “Beware of false prophets which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits” Matt 7:15-16.

Majority of people in the world today are not aware that Satan is somehow fed up with native doctors and has cunningly advanced a new metaphysical technique to sway people into bondage. Nevertheless, man must be saved! The only power that can set one free is the power of our Lord and Master Jesus Christ who is, who was and is forever. Praise God!

In view of my experience, I am aware that many people who have problems do not know the cause of such problems and because of their limited knowledge in this connection, the forces of darkness still keep them in bondage of their ignorance. No wonder the Lord, through his prophet, lamented “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…” Hosea 4:6.

Now, the subject matter of this article is solely on spiritual platform of reality, thus you can only comprehend and appreciate it with thoughts transcending human mental speculation. For only then can the Spirit of God lead you into the recognition of that which is unknown as contained in the activities of witches and wizards. There are profound spiritual revelations that have assisted to advance humanity.

Consequently, some evil forces under the influence of witchcraft operation can use evil power to deposit some evil elements into some people to control them. Such elements can consciously or unconsciously go out of the person in order to report everything about the person in the realm of darkness from where Satan and his agents will begin to both monitor and direct his or her affairs. Remember the biblical saying that, “The wicked watcheth the righteous, and seeketh to slay him” Ps. 37:32

Sometimes, this happens via dreams and I have often said in my numerous expositions that dreams should not be overlooked, but proper prayer should be made before one should either accept or reject any dream. God talks to people in the dream. This is no joke, and Satan also can talk to people in the dream as well. Don’t forget that as we have voices that tell lies in the physical so also we have the same that tell lies in the spiritual.