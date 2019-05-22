“Good day Prof. I sincerely thank God for the prayer you gave to me. I have finished with the second oil. On the second day of my prayer something went out of my body and it was strange. I can now read and concentrate very well. Another great miracle that happened is that I now receive favour from people; in fact, my second name is favour now…God has answered me…” Mrs. Okpara 08037112519

“My brother in Italy has been married for over 19 years without any child when I sent your oil to him; he refused to use it because his wife was against it. For over 16 years he has not come home to see us. We suspected something but could not lay our hands on anything. After much persuasion he refused, one day he called to tell me that he was going to observe the prayer which he did too. After 7 days the wife woke up by 2am and started confessing and opened up on how he held my brother through charms which she finally brought out for her husband to see. She confessed that the charm was responsible for the delay they had because she was told by the native doctor that it will be the side effect on them. My brother contacted me and I informed you of it and you advised us against sending her away which was my brother’s final option. You urged us to forgive her and show her love which my brother did. I am glad to inform you that she is now pregnant for my brother as they have decided to come home on the 20th of this month. Things are working very fine for them now. Thanks once more…” Bro Mike.

The powers of darkness cannot be banished on the strength of what you claim to be, but on the reality of what you are before the Lord of Host. Evil spirits can attack anybody but they cannot overcome a true believer in Christ. Many people claimed to be more sanctified than others; the most important thing is for you to be in Christ and refrain from any evil that will diminish the glory of God in your life. If you have experienced any of the things listed in this exposition, you are advised to engage in 6 am to 6 pm fasting and prayer for three days and at the end go to a deliverance minister to pray for you. Always stand against sleep wave. Before you go to bed, make sure you pray, read the Bible and meditate upon God’s word, sing praises to God and then go to bed. The power of God will guide you and the forces of witches will not come near your dwelling.

The Bible says, “Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting” Matt.17:21. From the cited Biblical portion, one is expected to take note of the phrase “this kind,” which however indicates that there are other kinds of demons, at the same time, there are other kinds of demonic operation. Now some demons can be banished by prayer only some can go when you fast, some can go out when you sing praises to God, some can go out when you read the Bible, some can go out when you meditate upon Gods word, while some can go when you use different kinds of anointed oils.

Please note that there are different kinds of oils that can be used for deliverance. They are not occult material at all. At the same time, there are demonic oils in various places used by satanic agents for different purposes. I shall for the purpose of clarity educate my readers in this column on the various kinds and uses of oils very soon.

Always exercise your kingdom authority. Before you go to bed use Mathew 18: 18 as a point of contact. If you do this, verily no evil power in the universe can overcome you in the dream neither can you fornicate or eat any food in the dream world. When this is done, you will continue to uphold your banner of victory in Jesus Christ. The Bible says, “And they overcame him by the Blood of the lamb and by the world of their testimony….” Rev 12: 11. Those who have ears let them hear.

“Be sober; be vigilant because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring Lion seeking whom he may devour… resist him steadfast in faith…” 1Peter 5:8-9. Under the sway of divine reality, I will continue to assert that ignorance of the major cause of human problem has led to the reason why many souls are buried in the swamp of metaphysical gloom in an attempt to solving a life problem from the wrong path. This is one of the major causes of a major problem that has greatly accelerated the sorrows of the earthmen.

Man cannot do without troubles of life in one of my books titled “Power in Mid-night Prayer” I did mention that problems or troubles of this life in most cases are caused by evil beings who are not happy with the sons of God consequent upon the glory of God upon the earth which is hitherto seen in the manifestation of the King of Kings.

This as a known fact has made the devil and his cohort to disuse most of their craft thereby projecting different types of esoteric craft into motion in order to dominate the earthmen but nevertheless, man must be saved. Yes the freedom of the earthmen will come if they shall on their volition come to the supreme recognition of the finished work of Christ on the cross. It is not a thing of joke because the devil is from time to time roaring like a lion in search of whom to devour. Whoever that is devoured will be kept in the spiritual box of demonic web until he seeks true freedom in Jesus Christ. Whether you are aware of this or not, makes no sense in the light of reality what matters at the moment is where you are in the midst of the ongoing spiritual warfare with the powers of the underworld.

If you are not serious in Jesus Christ be informed that you are already strayed into the quagmire of negative metaphysical operation of the higher and lower psychic (demonic) powers of Satan. But if you are strong in Jesus Christ then be informed that your banner of victory is flying on the bosom of The Ancient of Days, thus no evil shall befall you as you continue to abide in the secrete place of the most high, the Bible reports. “He who dwells in the secrete place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty…A thousand may fall at your side and ten thousand at your right hand but it shall not come near you. Ps 91:1 and 7.

I want to use this medium to expose a lot of mysteries which are not known to the earthmen. There was a young man who was not doing well in his business consequent upon the hands of witches on it. This young man was in Onitsha main market in Anambra State of Nigeria. He was into many businesses that received no attention or success until one day he was returning from the day’s business on the way, he met one girl whom he claimed has been appearing to him in the dream. The girl called on him and gave him the sum of N500 for his transport he never asked her to disclose her personal identity. The young girl kept giving him this money for six weeks. On one occasion she told the boy that she was going to pass the night with him for that day, the young poor boy did not resist her at all; though under serious satanic influence. The boy however needed the money more than he desired illicit sex.

The boy disclosed that the same day she promised sleeping with him; she came in at about 10:15 pm though the boy did not give her the address to his house but she was able to discover it through spiritual assessment. That same night she told the boy that she was sent to make him rich consequent upon that, she gave the boy a short knife and the sum of N20 and implored him to keep them under his bed thus she instructed the poor boy not to disclose his secret to anybody in life.