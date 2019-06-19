“Dear Prof, I enjoy reading your article. I was quite ill for some years and visited many hospitals but nobody was able to diagnose what was wrong with me. At a point, I felt I was wearing a big and heavy boot on my feet. At times too, I felt hot or very cold in my legs; in fact, there were visible abnormalities all over my body and I depended on drugs daily, without any result. I lost appetite and lost weight. It was as if my body was divided into two parts and bad dreams persisted constantly until I contacted you and you told me to order some bottles of your oil, which I did eventually. To God’s glory, after using your oil, I vomited something that looked like a millipede twice and that was the end of the sickness that defied many years of treatment. I am so happy that God answered me through your oil. God bless you sir.”

– Mr. Mike Email [email protected]

“Please do not publish my name and my contact for reasons best known to me. I was addicted to drugs and hemp for many years and as a result my parents lost hope in me as their only surviving son. I was mentally disorganised and lived in a fool’s world, thinking I was helping myself not knowing that I was killing my future. For over 12 years, my mother did all she could to bring me out of that false life but her efforts were frustrated by me and some unseen forces. This continued until one day she was introduced to your column and she followed it for some time and finally contacted you about my case. You consequently asked her to order some bottles of oil, which she did. She got them and used them on me and I became normal. Something left my body after the prayer and hemp and drugs became like poison to me. I am very grateful to God for answering my prayer.” – Anonymous

Be informed earthmen that the strongest of this occult manipulation that is very terrible, which also works in mysterious ways to the glory of Satan, is the practice of APETA, which is also known as “invocation-shooting.” This is a form of sympathetic magic or magnetic hypnotism.

From the foregoing and through the process of “invocation-shooting,” a person who desires to destroy any person through occult power whether or not he has grudges against the person at this point makes no sense to the powers that will work it out. Through a process of sympathetic magic, the fellow will make a mud image of his intended victim, and at mid-night he sets up a cup filled with hot water thus he calls the name of the fellow (whether enemy or not) three times and then recites a particular mantra for three times. The mantra is based on the person’s contact with the inner negative masters together with the level of his metaphysical consciousness-cum-mystical background.

At the end of the above, the occultist or spiritualist then shoots at the mud figure, which he has made. He will either shoot with a miniature bow and arrow or a dane-gun. At the instant the victim feels a sharp pain in any region of the body, which, in the figure representing him, has been struck by any of the used objects. A wound, or abscess, quickly develops, from which he soon dies unless he recognises the nature of the (attack) injury and decides to fight back in Jesus name. At this point, back to sender as a prayer point becomes necessary.

Through this process, accident and other related evils can be projected to somebody. I wish to infer here that many have died as a result of the above. Death without physical contact is very common in line with the level of evils hitherto advanced by some demonically possessed persons. This will continue unabated inasmuch as some individuals have completely refused to be spiritually evolved. The perennial cause of death among youths is not unconnected with the ways some evil men react to the success of others in our various villages.

All we need is to call upon the name of the Lord for our total emancipation because our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ has given victory to as many as would believe in his Royal name. Demons are at work but those who are established in the righteousness inherent in the service of the Lord shall be saved, the Bible says, “What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31).

We are fighting with invisible powers that are made manifest from time to time through their human agents. Let me inform readers that there are many workers of the devil masquerading as humans on earth. They are in various families parading themselves as peacemakers but on the other hand are workers of iniquity. When you see them, you may not recognise them, unless you are led by the Holy Spirit. They adorn themselves with the garment of pious sacred gentility in order to be accepted by people who they want to deceive; but inwardly they are vampires and wolves in sheep’s clothing.

There was a family I visited recently; I met a member of this family in California during one of my religious outings. Now, the spirit of God revealed the problem of the man to me, I was informed that the man has not come back to Nigeria ever since he left for U.S.A. He confirmed the information and consequently informed me that over 16 years he has not visited home.

Following the information, I asked him if he does remember his parents or brothers and sisters he replies thus, “in fact, if I have anybody as mother, father or sister or brother I do not know and it has not occurred to me to think along that line.”

He gave me the address of his village at Mbaise, Imo State of Nigeria, and implored me to see them and return the message back to him. When I came back to Nigeria after praying for him, I consequently started tracing his village. At the end of same, I was favoured by God to discover the place. When I saw his family members, including his old parents and informed them that I was with their son in U.S.A. they regarded me a ghost consequent upon the information they received from an old man in the same family that the man in U.S.A died years ago. They informed me that the said old man claimed that somebody was sent to deliver the message and on the arrival of the messenger everybody had gone out expect him (the oldest man in the family). So the message was given to him to relate to others when they came back. Based on the above, they concluded that their son had died for a long time.

Before I continue with the story, I wish to inform my readers here that I received a telephone call few days ago from a woman who called to tell me that she never believed what I have been writing on witches and wizards until she had her baby few weeks ago and an unknown person visited her and consequently delivered money into the hands of her baby and speedily departed; after a while her baby died the same day for no just cause.

In her words, “O what shall I do now my life is in shambles…?” You don’t need to wait to experience these things before you wake up from your slumber. We are in a big spiritual warfare.

Now in continuation of the same story, when I told them that I saw him in the US and consequently delivered the money and other things he gave to them, they became convinced. At the end of everything, I prayed for the family and decreed that anything holding back the boy should be destroyed in Christ Jesus’ name; at the same time I anointed the land with the particular oil meant for that purpose. I will continue to say that there are different kinds of oils used for different purposes. There is oil used to chase witches and wizards away from an environment.

Four days after my visit, the younger brother to the man in U.S.A came to inform me that the oldest man called them and confessed that he was the cause to the reason why the man has not come home, then he consequently explained: “Before he left for U.S.A he gave me the sum of N100 and I used it to prepare a charm that none of his brothers, sisters, parents nor relative could benefit from his trip and that he will not come home till I die.”

The boy explained so many things which were done by the old man. He further urged me to follow him back to his village for urgent prayer. I did not resist at all.