“One of the ways I can thank God is for you to publish this testimony, to his glory. My son was so sick and the diagnosis proved that he had growth inside the upper region of his skull. This made us very restless as we were patronizing many hospitals without any success. We were referred to the UK for special surgery but were looking for money before someone gave us your number. My son of 12 years old went through excruciating and unbearable pain on daily basis. I wept as I saw my son in pain…We kept on praying and trusting God for divine healing until someone gave us your contact and we followed up subsequently. After our first contact, you promised to investigate it, which you did and gave us some strange and eccentric information concerning his life…because we saw ourselves as people in dire need, we followed all your instructions together with some bottles of oil and water you sent to us. I must confess that we noticed some significant changes after the prayer; he started eating well and discussing with some of his friends. The second phase of the prayer brought his total freedom as he became completely healed and the entire test conducted on him showed he was negative as the growth vanished and disappeared, to the glory of God. God that did this through you must continue to be praised forever more. God bless you my brother and continue with your good works to humanity.”

– Mr. Luis Odion, [email protected]

“I never liked reading your column for no reason. I never knew that I could find my freedom via what I hated. My apologies, please! My testimony is simple; I was married for 16 years without having any child. My husband was not worried at all and he asked me to go and sleep with other men, if I was too desperate to have my own baby. He meant it, but I thought he was joking initially; I did not obey him. As a leader of a big Pentecostal church, I felt he was joking. I never knew he had a serious problem with his manhood at the early state of his life. He had a dream where a young spirit lady used hot iron and pressed his manhood when he resisted her sexual offer and when he woke up it became weak. This happened at the age of 23 in 1988. He married me and was called into the ministry, yet the problem was there. After 10 years of marriage, I discovered that he could not perform at all. This situation made me cry unto God and consequently made me consult many men of God for solution, all to no avail. He suggested that we should adopt a child; I rejected it and trusted God, until one day a man gave a testimony of what your oil did for him in our church and I decided to contact you. You asked me to order three bottles of your oil and I obeyed and did the prayers associated with it. God answered my prayer, my husband started performing and the low sperm count disappeared. Today, the lord has blessed me with a baby boy. Glory be to God.” – Anonymous

“Professor Uzorma please publish this but not with my name and contact. I ordered your oil some months ago, used it without good result. When I re-contacted you, you instructed me to order it the second time, which I finally did, and followed the second but very tedious spiritual assignment, which finally produced result. It became obvious to me that my wife was the cause of my entire problem; she confessed and so many things happened. It is a long story that you know. Today, she is where God has decreed and I’m free, to the glory of God, and my blessings are coming to me now. To God be the glory.” (Name and contact withheld as demanded)

As a philosopher, I find it very difficult to begin to teach things that are not very empirical. At the same time, as a scholar of religion and esoteric sciences, I know that everything must not be empirical because reality is beyond empiricism. Today, I have decided to investigate an area that is uncommon to our material scientists, an area that has bamboozled the world to the extent that it has made many people to suffer and gnash their teeth in pain. It’s the arena of witchcraft operation that we shall be talking about. I have written so many things regarding this area but, today, I have decided to revisit it in order to advance humanity in the path of knowledge. My approach shall be philosophic and spiritual.

Let me begin by saying categorically that witchcraft manipulation is a reality in every system of existence. The negation of this, however, is the outcome of ignorance and topsy-turvy of truth. The objective system of reality, the world of matter, space, energy and time, is a realm of psychic attack hitherto characterized by ubiquitous manipulation of metaphysical powers of witchcraft operation.

Be informed that witches and wizards on earth are more than normal human beings and their nefarious modus operandi is the outcome of the perpetration of evil on earth. Remember the biblical saying, “Suffer not the witch to live.” Are you one of them? Then be careful for someone will certainly rise against you after reading this article.

I am persuaded to inform you that this is the era of absolute spiritual emancipation and the Great GOD of creation is providing you with a guideline via this article. I humbly implore you to receive it, take it, assimilate it and use it for your warfare against the huge and bogus numbers of witches and wizards masquerading on earth even on various altars of divine sanctuary as men of modern God.

Witchcraft is counterfeit spiritual authority; it is a process of using a demonic power to dominate, control, manipulate and hypnotize people. On the other hand, it is also defined as the ability of some people to affect others with or without any physical contact. To some philosophers, witchcraft is an illusion and thus seen as African belief, hence, in the sight of the West, Africans are seen as people who have profound interest in superstition.

Some people tell us that Europeans no more believe in the reality of witchcraft. Still, history is our witness of the evils, atrocities and abominations committed in Europe and America because of nostalgic beliefs in witchcraft powers. It is a fact that many Western philosophers are of the view that witchcraft is not real, consequently, they further declared it an illusion; but it could interest you to know that there exist many witch covens all over Europe.

As we are all aware, witches embrace paganism as their religion and worship Satan. Yes, these covens, which meet monthly, are presided over by a high warlock (male witch). When they meet in the covens, they carry out many ceremonies like nude dancing around a bonfire, chanting, the performance of magical rituals, and other things. Witches claim that they are followers of the old (pagan) religion, which began in Babylon. It is only when one belongs to the school of materialism that the concept of witchcraft becomes illusion, meaningless and fake. Don’t forget that materialism has never been proved as a true metaphysical philosophy.

At this point, be informed that the first problem of witchcraft is to establish its practical efficacy in philosophical science and theory. It is my objective contention that since researches into ESP (extra-sensual perception), clairvoyance and telepathy have proved them efficient practically, on the above note, the reality of witchcraft becomes less illusive scientifically.

Witchcraft which is a form of psychic attack is a reality in the world of man. Several stories on our daily newspapers are enough to convince us of the reality of witchcraft. When the people of God came out from Egypt the lord instructed them thus, “There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or daughter to pass through fire, or that useth divination or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch” Deut. 18:10.Whenever I speak of “Witchcrafts”, “Witch” or “Witches” in this expository article, I am specifically speaking of both the witches and wizards.

The physical earth is a realm of psychic attack inherent in the esoteric manipulation of witchcraft operation. This psychic manipulation as designed by the arch deceiver [“the god of this world” 11 cor. 4:4] Satan and his cohorts are esoteric, metaphysical and abstract in reality. In the advancement of esoteric craft, Satan and his agents become ultimately one but in operate they vary or differ. Now there are five kinds and types of Witchcraft namely: Black Witches, White Witches, Kali Witches, Abra Melin Witches and Blind or Garden Witches.

Be informed that Black, White, Abra Melin Kali Witches all operates on the conscious level while the Blind or Garden witches are people who are used by the other four witches. They are called blind witches or the Garden witches. Suffice it to say from here on we shall begin to use the name Garden witches in the place of Blind witches.

They are called Garden witches by cosmic actors because their bodies are used by the witches on the conscious level as a garden for carrying out demonic experiment. They are used by any witch anytime anywhere and anyhow. Just as a Farmer or Gardener makes use of his garden without any resistance from the garden, so also the conscious witches make use of the Garden witches anyhow without any resistance. NOTE: This expository article is not designed to give us a historical background of the already mentioned witches but is aimed at exposing different systems, skills and method used by the witches to enslave mankind.