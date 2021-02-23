“God bless you my brother for the good thing he used you to do for me. I have been having near-success syndrome in my life and it has affected every member of my family. Professor, my brother, the oils I received from you greatly worked for me and my brothers. I was constantly ignored and rejected for major and minor opportunities that could bring breakthrough in my life due to the spirit of near-success syndrome. When I got the oils from you, I sent to all the male children in our family as you directed; we all started the prayer together and concluded it together. Today, testimonies are coming from different quarters concerning the miracle that happened. My brothers are all making huge and enormous success. The last child of my mother that graduated many years ago without job got a well paying job with an oil firm. My business has picked up greatly and I’m very happy for what God has used you to do in my family. God bless you greatly, sir.”

“Dear Sir, kindly publish this testimony but not with my name and contact. My husband wanted to use me for ritual after using my three children and rendering me childless. It happened that he needed money by all means with a small business he was into; he made the first money and I lost my son in a brief illness and he consoled me. From that moment, he started attending nocturnal meetings with some evil friends. After one year, I lost my second son and he made serious money that invoked suspicion; within the third year, I lost my only daughter and he became so happy and was given a title “Too much money.” I knew something was wrong but I kept praying. He was not interested in having any child again. After one year, I became his next victim but God delivered me. I contacted you and ordered your oil; it was something else. My husband became very uncomfortable when I started the prayer you gave me and ran out of the house threatening divorce. Oga, Prof, God did it such that my husband came back and confessed to me and became sick. He is today set free after his confession that made him mad for two months. The entire process made me know that God is using you so much. Please, he needs prayer…thanks and God bless you”. (Names and contact withheld)

A cloth can do same. When you use the same cloth with a witch or eat his food or share any thing in common with a witch (if you are not a true and strong Christian), you can receive the Garden initiation into unconscious witchcraft manipulation. There are other ways of having this initiation, like visiting a native doctor or a fortune teller, receiving solution or healing from a witch doctor, by reading occult books, by having sexual intercourse in the dream with a demon and with a prostitute physically, by eating meat and other things like cola nut in the dream. In most cases, when a witch gives you cola nut either in the dream or physically, it cannot digest at all. A Garden witch is always possessed by sleep wave, when he sleeps he snores like a lion. A Garden witch can never be happy and is always filled with the thought of self murder, he loves violence, a Garden Witch is always depressed, angry, loves smoking and illicit sex even when he is married.

NOTE: When one has received the Garden initiation of witchcraft he is constantly kept in prison of witchcraft and thus does not prosper at all in his undertakings. In such a case the fellow needs to undergo deliverance, for it is only the power of Christ that can set him free from the ubiquitous manipulation of witchcraft. All you need to do is to have faith in Christ for the Bible states, “For whosoever is born of God overcometh the world; and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith…” 1 John 5:3, 5.

The time any woman should be careful is when she is pregnant. The witches can make use of the baby in the womb for witchcraft operation. This is done by contaminating the womb with magic powder and any initiated edible material. A witch who wants to use the baby (fetus) in the womb for a particular operation will via the subtle energy of witchcraft rub the magic powder on his or her palm and when he sees a known pregnant woman, he will pretend to be playing with her and will touch his or her hands on the stomach of the woman, thereby contaminating the child and will finally use the baby as a touch light in witchcraft esoteric manipulation.

This experience will after about seventy two hours result to miscarriage. Too many women have had a lot of miscarriages but cannot tell how it came about. You may wish to know that the evil powers of witchcraft that has consolidated its manipulation in this context will destabilize the person and make it very difficult for the woman to conceive again. This kind of manipulation is going on from time to time.

If you are a woman don’t let any person touch your stomach whether you are pregnant or not to avoid this ugly experience at last. Do not allow any self acclaimed man of God or so called prophets lay any hands on you. It may please you to know that there are many native doctors’ cum witches and wizards masquerading as prophets and men of God these days. The Prophet that can only see your problems but lacks the power to proffer divine solution; from such flee!

At the same time, any pregnant woman should avoid eating anyhow from anybody. In African villages, witches easily manipulate pregnant women who are not strong in the Lord because of the so called “Sanctified light” which the unborn babies produce for them. Do you know why some witch mothers do not allow their daughters to get married even if they do, they don’t give them the chance for procreation? The reason is because they make use of their babies during early conception.

A particular woman informed me that she needs my spiritual assistance consequent upon the fact that her ten years of marriage produced no child; she did not know that her mother was a witch and was responsible for her barrenness. In the course of my assistance, her mother was cooperating with me. When I finally decreed for the death of any agent of darkness responsible for the sister’s barrenness and by the use of my oil, the mother was angry. A week later the woman died and was buried. Thereafter, the sister conceived and had twin baby boys. Before the death of her mother, she confessed to have been the cause of their matrimonial problems including barrenness. “Suffer not the witch to live” is a commandment, which must be obeyed by the children of God.

The Bible says, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places” Eph. 6:12. The above Biblical statement shows that the entire human race is in a battle field. The battle is going on in the world of man whether you like it or not. It could interest the reader to know that one’s ignorant of the ongoing spiritual warfare in the world of man is another form of consolidated manipulation of the forces of darkness designed to keep one in constant bondage. The schemes of the devil and his human agents are so much; for instance, there are some hospitals where the doctors are agents (witches and wizards) of darkness.

In such a hospital, pregnant women usually die during child birth, in such a case the blood of the mother and the child is used by the witch doctor for spiritual sacrifice. The foundation of such hospital is usually laid in the night with animals like cat, dog, pigeon, cow, or goat buried at night. Mark some hospitals with high child mortality rate and avoid them. The doctors are agents of darkness. When you go to any hospital where the doctor in charge is a witch if you put to bed in such hospital without any manipulation they will organize some people to visit you in disguise, the Bible says. “Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary (witches) the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour” 1 Peter 5:8.

Don’t forget that the devil and his cohorts are evil workers. As mentioned in the preceding part of this exposition. If they cannot manipulate you, they can organize some visitors in disguise of preachers or people from charitable homes; they will initiate money and dedicate same for days or hours in any satanic sanctum and will be moving from one hospital to the other making sure that they give the money into the hands of the newly born babies. If you are a mother whether in the hospital or at home nursing a baby, please don’t let any person give your child money into his or her hands. I am not saying that all that comes to give you money after child birth should be avoided, no! Rather be led by the Holy Spirit to enable you identify the workers of iniquity whose intension is to initiate your baby.