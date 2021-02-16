“Good day, Prof. Glory to God for the miracle I received through the use of your oil. Yes, it worked for me in a way that I never expected. It happened that the young man who single-handedly frustrated and opposed my marriage to his sister and opposed the paying of her bride price and consequently asked his sister to leave me, the man did everything in his power to make sure my marriage was frustrated. When I contacted you and got your oil and did the prayer as you instructed, my fiancée called me to inform me that her brother’s fiancée called (my brother-in-law to be) to inform him that she was pregnant for another man and that she would not have anything to do with him anymore and finally warned him not to call her on phone again…Sir, immediately after his ugly experience, he then instructed his sister to inform the family members that we should come and commence the marriage rites. I am most grateful to God.”

"I am a man of God of a known church as you know Prof, but I have always used your oil to start my New Year prayer and it has never failed me at all. I will do the same this year. Last year, when I used it, God blessed me with a baby girl in a marriage that has been childless for over 13 years. I must say that God will not fail me as I start the year with your prayer…keep praying for me Prof."

Witchcraf, which is a form of psychic attack, is a reality in the world of man. Several stories in our daily newspapers are enough to convince us of the reality of witchcraft. When the people of God came out from Egypt, the Lord instructed them thus, “There shall not be found among you anyone that maketh his son or daughter to pass through fire, or that useth divination or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch” Deut. 18:10.

Whenever I speak of “Witchcraft”, “Witch” or “Witches” in this expository article, I am specifically speaking of both witches and wizards.

The physical earth is a realm of psychic attack inherent in the esoteric manipulation of witchcraft operation. This psychic manipulation as designed by the arch-deceiver [“the god of this world” II Cor. 4:4] Satan and his cohorts are esoteric, metaphysical and abstract in reality. In the advancement of esoteric craft, Satan and his agents become ultimately one but in operating they vary or differ. Now, there are five kinds and types of witchcraft, namely: Black Witches, White Witches, Kali Witches, Abra Melin Witches and Blind or Garden Witches.

Be informed that Black, White, Abra Melin, Kali witches all operate on the conscious level, while the Blind or Garden witches are people who are used by the other four witches. They are called blind witches or the garden witches. Suffice it to say from here on we shall begin to use the name Garden witches in the place of Blind witches.

They are called Garden witches by cosmic actors because their bodies are used by the witches on the conscious level as a garden for carrying out demonic experiment. They are used by any witch anytime anywhere and anyhow. Just as a farmer or gardener makes use of his garden without any resistance from the garden, so also the conscious witches make use of the Garden witches anyhow without any resistance. NOTE: This expository article is not designed to give us a historical background of the already mentioned witches but is aimed at exposing different systems, skills and methods used by witches to enslave mankind.

As said earlier, a garden witch is a man or a woman whose body is simultaneously used for witchcraft operation or experiment. Such a person may not be aware of the manipulation. He may be a weak Christian who speaks in tongues and goes to church regularly. The biblical instruction evident in Exodus 22:18 that “Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live” are not for this group of people. If you are under any form of manipulation of witches and wizards, be informed that I have an effective recipe for your freedom. You may wish to contact me for it.

These groups of witches also have their own process of undergoing initiation. This initiation, however, does not place them on the same stead with a real witch, rather, it enables the real witch to use them for any exercise of their choice. At the same time, he is kept in the prison of witchcraft operation. This initiation is another way of setting a mark of destruction of witchcraft manipulation in the life of the fellow.

There are many ways through which one can receive or undergo Garden initiation of witchcraft. An agent of darkness can initiate some people into the Garden witchcraft and consequently keep them in the prison of demonic manipulation through fruits, bread, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink, groundnut, biscuit, etc, that is offered to them. The moment one undergoes this initiation, he becomes nothing but a mere (playground) food or meat for the powers of darkness and, as a result, the fellow suffers many things in the hands of witches.

Someone who is a Blind or Garden witch has no thought of his own. His mind will be used by higher powers of darkness to manifest evil on earth. You cannot please such a person, if a husband, the wife receives nothing from him but blame in all she does, the same thing to a woman. When the man receives this initiation, he uses his wife as nothing but sex engine and the moment he gratifies his sexual urge, the woman becomes his worst enemy.

A woman I met recently in a religious seminar told me that her husband went out with one of his friends to have a discussion over some bottles of drink, thereafter, the man came back that same day after having a demonic point of contact via drink and consequently had a changed character. Through this process, the forces of darkness sowed a seed of disunity in the family. As the woman was speaking to me the Holy Spirit opened my eyes and I discovered that the man was initiated via drink. I sent for the man who finally came the next day and the Holy Spirit ministered freedom to him by the application of my anointed oil. Thereafter he confessed thus, “I now see clearly, O my wife please forgive me for I was used by enemies to do the things you said that I did. I did not know when they were done.”

It is very easy for witches to use people anyhow but if you come to Christ He will set you free. The Bible says, “If the son of man shall therefore make you free, ye shall be free indeed” John 8:36. Many people are under the sway of witchcraft manipulation yet are not aware of it consequent upon ignorance and nonchalant attitude. At this point, be informed that whatever is initiated by a witch is aimed at setting a mark of destruction upon your life. A witch may initiate a cube of sugar and give it to you, the moment you use the said sugar without praying (if you are a child of God) the element of darkness introduced into it will then form the point of contact for witchcraft manipulation in your life.

A cloth can do same. When you use the same cloth with a witch or eat his food or share any thing in common with a witch (if you are not a true and strong Christian) you can receive the Garden initiation into unconscious witchcraft manipulation. There are other ways of having this initiation like visiting a native doctor or a fortune teller, receiving solution or healing from a witch doctor, by reading occult books, by having sexual intercourse in the dream with a demon and with a prostitute physically, by eating meat and other things like cola nut in the dream. In most cases, when a witch gives you cola nut either in the dream or physically, it cannot digest at all.

A Garden witch is always possessed by sleep wave, when he sleeps he snores like a lion. A Garden witch can never be happy and is always filled with the thought of self-murder, he loves violence, a Garden witch is always depressed, angry, loves smoking and illicit sex even when he is married.

NOTE: When one has received the Garden initiation of witchcraft he is constantly kept in prison of witchcraft and thus does not prosper at all in his undertakings. In such a case the fellow needs to undergo deliverance, for it is only the power of Christ that can set him free from the ubiquitous manipulation of witchcraft. All you need to do is to have faith in Christ for the Bible states, “For whosoever is born of God overcometh the world; and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith…” 1 John 5:3, 5.