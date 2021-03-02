“Dear Prof., happy New Year sir. Daddy, I had a serious problem in July 2014 that came through dream; in that dream, I was bitten by a dog on my right leg around my waist. When I woke up, I started having serious pain as if fire and hot water was poured on me. I became very restless and went to different places without receiving any solution, and then I contacted Professor Uzorma who instructed that I should order his oil which I did; by the grace of God, when I got the oil and carried out the instructions, I felt the presence of God on my body and the evil deposited into my body that caused the pain vanished. I am completely healed and enjoying my good health…God bless you for us daddy…” Mrs. Yoes 07037260132.

“Today, I can boldly tell the world that God answered my prayer through the use of the oil Prof Uzorma gave to me. Some of my uncles were after my life due to the lands my father left behind before his death in 1999. After the burial, two of them came and offered money to some elders who in turn supported them to claim my father’s land. As the only son, they started threatening me using spiritual means. They have shared the land with my father when he was alive…When it became obvious that they could not claim my inheritance, they resulted to planting charms and poison on the land. I entered into the land on the 4th of May 2012 and became very sick. My two legs got swollen up to the extent that I lost everything I worked for in life while treating the poison. I went to different places including native doctors and churches all to no avail until I was made to contact you through a friend in Benin City who also assisted me to order two bottles of your oil. When the prayer and the fasting were on, my wife also assisted me to anoint all the plots of land. When I became healed after using your oil, the man who wanted me dead died in a motor accident on the 25th of Dec. during his birthday. Again, the other of my uncle who joined him to trouble me went to bed and did not wake up again…His first son called to inform me that his late father appeared to him in the dream and instructed him to tell all his family members to refrain from dragging my lands with me. This is unbelievable but God did it for me…The most important is that I am healed and my lands restored to me as they all got what they wished for me…” (Names and contact withheld).

The Bible says, “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places” Eph. 6:12. The above Biblical statement shows that the entire human race is in a battle field. The battle is going on in the world of man whether you like it or not. It could interest the reader to know that one’s ignorant of the ongoing spiritual warfare in the world of man is another form of consolidated manipulation of the forces of darkness designed to keep one in constant bondage. The schemes of the devil and his human agents are so much; for instance, there are some hospitals where the doctors are agents (witches and wizards) of darkness.

In such a hospital, pregnant women usually die during child birth, in such a case the blood of the mother and the child is used by the witch doctor for spiritual sacrifice. The foundation of such hospital is usually laid in the night with animals like cat, dog, pigeon, cow, or goat buried at night. Mark some hospitals with high child mortality rate and avoid them. The doctors are agents of darkness. When you go to any hospital where the doctor in charge is a witch if you put to bed in such hospital without any manipulation they will organize some people to visit you in disguise, the Bible says. “Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary (witches) the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour” 1 Peter 5:8.

Don’t forget that the devil and his cohorts are evil workers. As mentioned in the preceding part of this exposition. If they cannot manipulate you, they can organize some visitors in disguise of preachers or people from charitable homes; they will initiate money and dedicate same for days or hours in any satanic sanctum and will be moving from one hospital to the other making sure that they give the money into the hands of the newly born babies. If you are a mother whether in the hospital or at home nursing a baby, please don’t let any person give your child money into his or her hands. I am not saying that all that comes to give you money after child birth should be avoided, no! Rather be led by the Holy Spirit to enable you identify the workers of iniquity whose intension is to initiate your baby.

Always be in the spirit to enable you intercept it for the protection of your child. The moment you receive any gift unbehalf of your child, I implore you to dedicate it in the name of Jesus Christ for the blood of Jesus Christ is greater than any occult power. Many homes have been rendered childless through this way. If you have had constant death of children in your family, I urge you to pray and seek the guidance of God for the hands of witches may be responsible for those attacks. When money is initiated and given to a newly born baby, it serves as a point of contact for demonic invocation and if the parents of the child are not strong in Christ the child will begin to suffer so many things that may finally lead to his death. The Bible says, “The blessings of God it maketh rich and addeth no sorrow with it”.

In most cases the woman who put to bed may begin to bleed. When a woman is bleeding in a demonic hospital, the nurses and the doctor in charge, if they are in the council of witches and wizards they, under good arrangement, will use what is known as “burning cup”, this burning cup is also called Pauru in the spiritual realm of witchcraft operation.

This satanic instrument is used by witches in collecting or extracting blood from people involved in a motor accident. The moment the blood is extracted the person may die after some days or months. But before she dies, she will be experiencing strange things in her dreams. Do not always disregard your dreams for they are means through which you can be free or initiated.

One man was in love with a girl who nevertheless was an agent of darkness (a witch). The relationship continued for about four years, the man was a rich and family man but choose to keep a girl outside his matrimonial home. One day, they had a problem and the young girl was consequently provoked and thus decided to deal with the man who was not a Christian. The witch (the young girl) reported the case to their spiritual master who thereafter constructed a serious problem and projected it to the girl who was to actualize it in the life of the man via sex.

When the man visited the girl, she pretended to have forgiven him and as usual had sex. During the period of love making the powers of witches read the man’s psychic space and thus manipulate him via the etheric line and finally subdued him to demonic influences. Beginning from that moment, his business started failing. All the money he borrowed vanished without any account on how it happened. This man ran into problems yet he kept the relationship that was the cause of his problem.

Man is blind and does not know his enemy! The girl was consciously manipulating the man at any time they had sex. It came to pass that the man went to a native doctor who collected the remaining money he had and left him without a true solution. The man who had a big company (in Port Harcourt Rivers State, Nigeria) that employed more than one hundred workers finally became a beggar. The day he met me in a Christian seminar he came with the girl who had already forced him to propose marriage to her. The Holy Spirit made me realize how the girl was constantly using her private part as a point of contact to ruin the man’s life. It took the man two weeks to believe that the girl was responsible for his problems.

And having proposed marriage to her, he did not know how to send her away. But thank God who also made the man to realize that the girl was responsible for the witchcraft attack that resulted to the ruin of his business. Thereafter he gave his life to Christ and was prayed for and thus his business was restored to the glory of God and the witch girl fled the Bible says “For everyone that asketh recieveth, and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened” Mtt.7:8