Man is blind and does not know his enemy! The girl was consciously manipulating the man any time they had sex. It came to pass that the man went to a native doctor who collected the remaining money he had and left him without a true solution. The man who had a big company (in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria) that employed more than 100 workers finally became a beggar. The day he met me in a Christian seminar, he came with the girl who had already forced him to propose marriage to her. The Holy Spirit made me realize how the girl was constantly using her private part as a point of contact to ruin the man’s life. It took the man two weeks to believe that the girl was responsible for his problems.

And having proposed marriage to her, he did not know how to send her away. But thank God who also made the man to realize that the girl was responsible for the witchcraft attack that resulted in the ruin of his business. Thereafter, he gave his life to Christ and was prayed for and thus his business was restored, to the glory of God, and the witch girl fled. The Bible says “For everyone that asketh recieveth, and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.” Mtt.7:8

NOTE: The very girl calling you all sorts of sweet names right now, do you know whether she is a witch? Be careful for life has no duplicate. For those who wish to constantly overcome the evil powers of witchcraft, they should endeavour to live above the demands of fleshly desires.

There are different signs to know when one is under the influence of demonic attack of witchcraft. The private part of a witch is usually a tool for initiation. Some promiscuous men and women are not aware of the fact that promiscuity is a repugnant act propelled by the arch-deceiver hitherto masquerading as demons in the world of man. Sex in the dream and illicit sex in the physical can introduce certain elements into your body system to contaminate you, for further reading get a copy of my book on “Satanic Points of Contact.” The future of so many has been ruined consequent upon making love with witches both in the spirit world and physically too.

Avoid all kinds of illicit sex for the devil has used it to steal a lot of blessings from you. This you may not know because of your naïve knowledge of the reality of God. Now, when you are in the web of witchcraft, in your dreams, masquerade will be chasing you from time to time, mad dog will also be chasing you in the dream. You will always see mad man dragging your things with you this will result to weakness in your physical body, If you have had an experience of gunshot in your dream, you are further urged to pray very well for it is a serious attack of witchcraft operation within your environment.

You will always find yourself in bad places like, water, forest, trees, flying, attending meetings, etc. In your dreams, you will see yourself playing with dead ones, as well as feeding from the same table with them. Don’t forget that a gunshot against you in the dream is a direct attack against you by a witch who knows you very well in the dream while the sound of a gun is a witchcraft attack against your loved one.

If you are bitten by dog, rat, cat or snake in the dream, it means that a witch related to you is attacking you in order to inject some demonic elements into your body. This can only happen to those who are weak spiritually. You may have had an experience in the dream where some powers come to press you down to the extent that you cannot talk or shake your body. This is witchcraft attack. Finding yourself in a thick bush, climbing a big mountain, smoking in the dream, fighting with a girl or wild beast, these and others are signs to show that one is under the manipulation of witches.

The powers of darkness cannot be banished on the strength of what you claim to be, but on the reality of what you are before the Lord of Hosts. Evil spirits can attack anybody but they cannot overcome a true believer in Christ. Many people claim to be more sanctified than others; the most important thing is for you to be in Christ and refrain from any evil that will diminish the glory of God in your life. If you have experienced any of the things listed in this exposition, you are advised to engage in 6am to 6pm fasting and prayer for three days and try to either use my oil or go to a deliverance minister to pray for you. Always stand against sleep wave. Before you go to bed, make sure you pray, read the Bible and meditate upon God’s word, sing praises to God and then go to bed. The power of God will guide you and the forces of witches will not come near your dwelling.

The Bible says, “Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting” Matt.17:21. The phrase “this kind” indicates that there are other kinds of demons, at the same time, there are other kinds of demonic operations. Now some demons can be banished by prayer only, some can go when you fast, some can go out when you sing praises to God, some can go out when you read the Bible, some can go out when you meditate upon Gods word, while some can go when you use different kinds of anointed oils. Please note that there are different kinds of oils that can be used for deliverance. They are not occult oils at all particularly the one’s people order from me. At the same time there are demonic oils in various places used by satanic agents for different purposes. I shall for the purpose of clarity educate my readers in this column on the various kinds and uses of oils very soon.