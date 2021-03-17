“Good day Prof., thank you so much for allowing God to use you in giving me hope. I never knew that your oil and the prayer that followed it could be effective until I witnessed it. I got your oil and prayed as you instructed, God blessed me with a car. To God be the glory.”

“My brother, Nathan, I thought it was a joke, all the stories I have been reading about you and your oil in the newspaper, until I tried to order it to improve my situation. I was in a deep mess with all my family members; it all started when we started noticing mysterious things happening in my family house in the village in Delta State. For instance, and on several occasions, we noticed a strange hand sprinkling water from nowhere on all of us. Sometimes, we would see our bedroom wet with water even in the dry season. This has happened for years and, as a Reverend Minister, I have invited many men and women of God to pray in my house, without success. Each time this ugly experience occurs, death and disappointment would visit every member of our family. The story was endless. I lost three of my children to the evil power that happened four to five times in a year. We all lived in fear, until we contacted you and ordered your oil and prayed with it. Dear Professor Uzorma, wonders happened, to our amazement. Nobody knew that there was a big python on the roof of our building. I can boldly affirm the power in the three bottles of the oil you sent to us. After one of the midnight prayers and the anointing of the oil on top of the building as you instructed, that same night, a mighty snake made a serious frightening noise that made my entire household run away from the compound only for us to come back and saw a dead mighty black python. We burnt it as you instructed and, since then sir, we have known peace and every member of our family is now enjoying his life. No more death, mysterious appearances of water and hardship. Above all, we are seriously prospering in all that we do. The family is liberated and we give thanks to God.”

Always exercise your kingdom authority. Before you go to bed use Matthew 18:18 as a point of contact. If you do this, verily, no evil power in the universe can overcome you in the dream; neither can you be subdued by the incubus and succubus spirits that come to fornicate with you in the dream world; you will not be fed by any evil spirit in the dream too. When this is done, you will continue to uphold your banner of victory in Jesus Christ. The Bible says, “And they overcame him by the Blood of the lamb and by the word of their testimony.” Rev 12:11. Those who have ears, let them hear.

“Be sober; be vigilant because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour…resist him steadfast in faith.” 1 Peter 5:8-9. Under the sway of divine reality, I will continue to assert that ignorance of the major causes of human problems has led to the reason why many souls are buried in the swamp of metaphysical gloom in an attempt to solve a life problem from the wrong path. This is one of the major causes of a major problem that has greatly accelerated the sorrows of the earthmen. Man cannot do without troubles, hence, problems or troubles of this life in most cases are caused by extraterrestrial beings that are not happy with the sons of God.

This as a known truth has made the devil and his cohorts to disuse most of their craft thereby projecting different types of esoteric craft into motion in order to dominate the earthmen but, nevertheless, man must be saved. Yes, the freedom of the earthmen will come, if they shall on their volition come to the supreme recognition of the finished work of Christ on the cross. It is not a thing of joke because the devil is from time to time roaring like a lion in search of whom to devour. Whoever that is devoured will be kept in the spiritual box of demonic web until he seeks true freedom in Jesus Christ. Whether you are aware of this or not, makes no sense in the light of reality what matters at the moment is where you are in the midst of the ongoing spiritual warfare with the powers of the underworld.

If you are not serious in Jesus Christ, be informed that you have already strayed into the quagmire of metaphysical operation of the higher and lower extraterrestrial (demonic) powers of Satan. But if you are strong in Jesus Christ, then be informed that your banner of victory is flying on the bosom of The Ancient of Days, thus no evil shall befall you as you continue to abide in the secret place of the most high, the Bible reports. “He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty…A thousand may fall at your side and ten thousand at your right hand but it shall not come near you. Ps. 91:1 and 7.

I want to use this medium to expose a lot of mysteries, which are not known to the earthmen. There was a young man who was not doing well in his business consequent upon the hands of witches on it. This young man was in Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State of Nigeria. He was into many businesses that received no attention or success until one day he was returning from the day’s business. On his way, he met one girl whom he claimed had been appearing to him in the dream. The girl called on him and gave him the sum of N500 for his transport he never asked her to disclose her personal identity. The young girl kept giving him this money for six weeks. On one occasion she told the boy that she was going to pass the night with him for that day, the young poor boy did not resist her at all; though under serious satanic influence. The boy, however, needed the money more than he desired illicit sex.

The boy disclosed that the same day she promised sleeping with him, she came in at about 10:15pm though the boy did not give her the address to his house but she was able to discover it. The same night, she told the boy that she was sent to make him rich, consequent upon that, she gave the boy a short knife and the sum of N20 and implored him to keep them under his bed; thus she instructed the poor boy not to disclose his secret to anybody in life. She further urged him to pray every morning using the knife and the money as a point of contact to the money he will be making in everyday business. Note: this is a true life story.

This the young boy did after making love with the demon girl. He did it for eight days and recorded great success in his business. After some months the demon girl took this boy into the spiritual world where he was finally initiated. Within four to five years the boy became so rich, built many houses had industries and companies within and outside Nigeria through the help of the water demon girl. When it was time for the boy to settle with a wife, the demon girl refused and told the boy to marry her but the boy refused, thinking that he could banish the girl with strong occult powers. He consequently stopped making love to the girl. He started going from one native doctor to another, the girl was not happy with him, thus, she called him to order but the boy refused. The boy was further instructed not to make love with any other girl on earth. Everybody thought that the girl was a human being even the boy’s relatives thought as much.