“Good day Prof. I used two bottles of your oil for my business breakthrough and so many things happened. We were not making sales on daily basis for quite some time but when I got the two bottles of your oil and prayed as you instructed, my business took on a new look. We now make enough sales; glory be to God because of what he has used you to do for us.”

– Mr. Chukwuemeka 07033159148

“Sir, my elder brother accused our mother of witchcraft and everybody, including me, opposed it and we all wanted to crucify him but one of us suggested that we contact you for solution. When you were contacted, you asked us to order your oil, which we did. All of us did the prayer as you instructed. Our mother became sick on the last day of the prayer and for two weeks became unconscious but God assisted us and she was revived and she confessed of being responsible for our woes. She further confessed that she was behind the delay in my sisters getting married. Today, my elder brother who the entire kindred wanted to crucify has been vindicated through your prayer and oil. Thanks a lot and God bless you. (Names and contact withheld).

The boy was faced with the greatest problem of his life time; however, the demon girl desired to settle physically with this boy as a wife. The young boy did not know what to do. He had enough money and all it takes to make life worth living; on the other hand, there were enough problems for him too. He finally decided to implore the demon girl to allow him marry a woman of his choice while both of them still strongly maintain their relationship. The demon girl refused and threatened killing him if he tried that. The young boy was in fear. In the process, he was introduced to some of my demonic expositions (books and articles).

Consequently, he visited me. The first day he came, he informed me that he had a friend that made him what he was but had refused him to marry the girl of his choice. He further added, “She is forcing herself into my life at all cost…my brother, Nathan, money is not my problem/ My problem is that I have no peace. What I do not want to do are the things that I do. I want you to come to my house and see things yourself.”

After talking with him, we decided to pay him a visit based on invitation and the nature of the case. On reaching his house, we saw the demon girl, she was aware of the purpose of our visit, thus, she ran outside and went her way. When we started praying and used the authority in Christ Jesus after applying my oil, the girl appeared and rushed into the boy’s room, took the N20 and the knife she gave to the boy and looked at the boy (while prayer was going on) and went her way.

After a while, the boy became mad and consequently became violent against us. Thus we intensified our prayers for him. After about 10 hours, when his brothers and sisters arrived his house from different distant locations (because they were sent for), the boy was delivered form the lunatic spirit after I had applied special oil on him. At the end of the whole prayer, I anointed the boy together with the girl he proposed marriage to.

Do remember there are different kinds of oils used for different purposes. There is a special oil used in dealing with witches and wizards. I tell you the truth in the name of the Lord; the oil is not demonic as some misguided people erroneously think. However, the young girl was willing to do anything in order to marry the boy alone because of his wealth. Woe to a child of God whose craving for material things has consumed and extinguished the zeal for the service of God, he or she shall have his or her lot in the unspeakable fire of sorrow.

The spirit of God was able to free the young boy after prayers, but his house, properties and other related things he bought with the demonic money were all burnt by fire, thus, he started a new life in Christ Jesus again. He got married and found child-bearing very difficult, but when we prayed again, the Lord blessed them with children. It was later we discovered that when he was born (that is the young boy) he was dedicated to the idol in his village, that was where his whole problem began. Glory to God who freed and saved him. He is enjoying his faith in Christ, today. The Bible concludes, “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation, old things have passed away; behold all things have become new” 2 Corinth 5:17.

It is my humble submission that the Europeans who have seen the degree of witchcraft, astral pollution and other related metaphysical evils with its towering darkness and wickedness of our people, the black race, refer to Africa as the DARK CONTINENT not merely because of our mentality, society or mind but because of our wickedness. Dear reader, don’t forget that if an African wants to destroy his brother, sister or friend who is regarded an enemy and finds it difficult he turns to his child or children purposely to inflict everlasting sorrow on the so-called enemy.

Death is natural and should be regarded as a blessing when it comes in old age. Today, we are witnesses to the fact that many young men and women, boys and girls die mysteriously without any good reason. The ones the evil men and women cannot kill psychically, they bewitch and lock up their blessings and make their life miserable.

However, it does not marvel me because of my previous experience. Now, there is death that is very painful particularly when it strikes to create a big vacuum in innocent families. Such is not ordinary! When death comes in old age, one is forced to agree with Mark Twain when he says, “Whosoever has lived long enough to find out what life is, knows how deep a depth of gratitude we owe to Adam, the first great benefactor of our race. He brought death into the world.”

On the other hand, the perennial death of youth in the continent of Africa occasioned by witchcraft is a thing of great surprise, a situation which the developed countries by virtue of civilization have overcome this ugly situation. However, this reminds me of the sayings of the great sage Sigmund Freud in one of his writings of antiquity, “Civilization and its Discontents,” he asserts, “And now, it seems to me, the meaning of the evolution of culture is no longer a riddle to us. It must present to us the struggle between Eros and Death, between the instincts of life and the instincts of destruction, as it works itself out in human species. This struggle is what all life essentially consists of and so the human species for existence.”

We must all struggle for our existence in the right path and not otherwise. It is still in the same process of struggling for existence that some people go to native doctors in order to avert certain evil things like death from occurring. However, such an aberrant struggle is very wrong in view of the fact that Satan cannot banish Satan. I will continue to say that many young ones have died owing to their innocent approach to evil or even their parent’s attitude, which, on the other hand, does not encourage or recognize evil, the obituaries, which appear in the dailies bear testimonies to this great truth.