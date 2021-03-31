“My Prof., thanks a lot for what God used you to do in my life. Please, publish this testimony but not with my contact. I have been in business for a long time without success and it has badly affected me to the extent that I have goods but cannot sell any. My shop was spiritually locked by a native doctor that I supplied some items to for his building. He refused to pay me. When I waited for a long time without getting my money from him, I went to him and he denied and said that he paid me the same day the goods were supplied. He further threatened that if I continue to disturb him, he was going to lock up my business. I thought it was a joke and continued demanding my money from him. All of a sudden, he did as promised. Sir, it is a long story that left me in confusion. My business started falling; he started attacking me by all means to the extent that he had an open confrontation and assured me that he had blocked my business. For about a year now, I have not sold anything; I only depended on my friends for help. When I contacted you, and got the oil, I noticed that there was power in Christ Jesus. After following your instructions, I noticed a great change in my business. Today, my business is moving on very well and the evil man is sick and God has taken care of him…my God is great and he is using you so much in this era…my business has greatly improved. I can’t thank you enough sir.”

– Mr. Fred Ibe

“Dear brother in Christ, I am a Christian and a priest in a denomination that believes that Christ has finished the entire work and there is no need for deliverance for any reason. I have been reading your articles, including some of your books, all of which tend to consolidate the view and need for a Christian to be watchful and to always pray against evil forces. On my own, I have been having strange dreams that left a lot to be desired. I have been living in fear over this strange thing that affected me for over 20 years now. I profess Christ yet in my dreams and most times in the physical, too, I saw myself turned into some strange entities like python, rat, cat, fish, etc, and I have wrecked havoc on many people unconsciously. The way and manner I turn into such things, I can’t explain at all. It has been worrying me for so long and as a minister of God in a denomination that de-emphasizes deliverance I was dying silently. Though I saw things in that demonic realm and reading from you made things clearer to me…When I decided to order your oil and to do the deliverance prayer on myself, I never knew that God was behind me. At first, I was warned in the demonic realm not to order the oil. When I woke up, I consequently made up my mind to do so…when I contacted you and got the two bottles you sent to me, the battle became tougher. The grace of God enabled me to do so, hence, I continued in the instruction you gave to me. I must say that many things happened in my house that made my wife to run away during the period of the prayer but I continued with it. So many things went out of my body physically and I and my children saw them with our eyes but my wife could not withstand them. Today, I must confess that I am a free man. I can now sleep without anybody or any demonic entity inviting me for mid-night meetings…God has set me free in his name. May God bless The Sun newspaper for giving you the opportunity to serve humanity. Keep up the good work.” (Names and contact withheld)

Evil can come from any source; take note, it is a monster. Any time I read our newspapers and read about obituaries or in memoriam of young men or women who passed away either by accident or after a brief illness, it makes me pray so much for divine protection for the earthmen who are not yet aware of the fact that every death is not destined death.

This planet earth is a battlefield and only those who are in Christ can overcome. The Bible says, “…And this is the victory that overcometh the world even our faith…” 1 John 5:8.

Some people are engrossed in the naïve attitude of saying, “Since I don’t offend anyone, therefore, no one can harm me,” others would say, “What I do not know cannot know me.” These are naïve principles born of error and ignorance. Somebody whom I rebuked some months ago in connection with the aforementioned slogan disclosed to me that he never took me seriously until he was threatened by those who, on account of an opportunity, which came his way, felt bitterly aggrieved and wanted to eliminate him. I tell you the truth, if not for prayers offered on his behalf, he would have died before now.

After that experience of his, he quickly threw the said useless policy overboard. It is my assertion that man is bad and worse than these so-called enemies, that is why an enemy can plan a motor accident for a young innocent graduate who has just left school and is starting a new life through which he can be of a help to his old parents who have spent all their fortunes on him. The wicked ones would say how can we live and see him enjoy this life? Never, we will destroy him! What a pity!

In view of my previous experience, there was a young man who wanted to destroy and kill a friend of his who was in love with a particular girl he wanted to marry. This boy visited a native doctor who asked him to buy only a cock that has not crowed before. The young boy did so, and the occultist, while performing the ritual, asked him to write the name of his friend on a plain sheet of paper, which was finally done.

At that point, the native doctor further urged him to mention the boy’s name six times while holding the cock in his right hand, after which the native doctor forced the cock to drink a particular substance, thereafter the cock died and he consequently urged the boy to go home, informing him that his friend was soon going to die. It came to pass that the following morning his friend died of stomach problem. What happened was that the native doctor invoked the spirit of the boy into the cock and poisoned the boy in the cock. This is what is known as psychic attack, also known as systematic magic in the astral-metaphysical manipulation of the occult.

Many people have died through this process without their knowledge of it. The Bible concludes, “The enemy said, I will pursue, I will overtake, I will divide the spoil; my desire shall be satisfied on them. I will draw my sword my hand shall destroy them” Exo. 15:9.

This is the desire of the devil and his workers against the sons of men but those in Christ will continue to overcome.

We are still discussing the process of killing without contact, whether it is called systematic or sympathetic magic, even if you decide to call it part of esoteric cosmogony or magnetic hypnotism, it is almost the same thing. However, without going into different areas of this manipulation, be informed that whichever way by which result is achieved in this esoteric and demonic manipulation has to do with the agency of evil spirits that are prevailing in the world of man. Be informed that the strongest of this occult manipulation that is very terrible, which also works in mysterious ways to the glory of Satan, is the practice of APETA, which is also known as “invocation-shooting.” This is a form of sympathetic magic or magnetic hypnotism. Now, from the foregoing and through the process of “invocation-shooting” a person who now desires to destroy any person through occult power whether or not he has grudges against the person at this point makes no sense to the powers that will work it out.

Through a process of sympathetic magic the fellow will make a mud image of his intended victim, and at mid-night he sets up a cup filled with hot water, thus, he calls the name of the fellow (whether enemy or not) for three times and then recites a particular mantra for three times.