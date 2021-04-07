“I am a living witness to the power of your oil and how it works. I have been in business for a long time without anything to show for it. My business is a lucrative type but my problem started the very day I saw a big snake inside my safe box. It mysteriously appeared and disappeared. Beginning from that day, I have not made any sales in my shop. I have been living from hand to mouth. I was unable to pay my children’s school fees. For us to eat, I had to sell my property. This continued until I ordered your oil and did the prayer. Midway into the prayer, I had a serious attack but I managed to continue to the end; sir, I must confess that two weeks after the prayer, I saw a serious change that amazed me…I have finally made it and my money no longer disappears from my safe box. All my customers that left me have all come back. I must confess that the miracle oil worked for me. Keep up the good works, my Professor.”

– Mr. Chinedu 09034941110

I was told by my mother’s sister that I was not going to be married. So many prophets saw what was done against me but could not break it. I have prayed and fasted to no avail; I became tired of the whole thing. Any man that came across my way hated me for no reason, this continued until someone introduced me to you. When we spoke, you introduced me to your oil. I managed to order it, not knowing that I was stepping into my destiny. After the entire exercise, I was so happy that a man I loved came to ask for my hand in marriage…within two weeks, more than seven men came. Sir, I have finally made my choice and we just wedded last month. Many thanks to God for using you in my case…God bless you sir. (Names and contact withheld).

The mantra that will be recited is based on the person contact with the inner cosmic masters together with the level of his consciousness and mystical background. At the end of the above, the occultist or spiritualist then shoots at the figure, which he has made with mud. He will either shoot with a miniature bow and arrow or a dane-gun.

At the instant the victim feels a sharp pain in any region of the body which in the figure represents him, has been struck by any of the used objects. A wound, or abscess, quickly develops, from which he soon dies, unless he recognizes the nature of the (attack) injury and decides to fight back in Jesus’ name. At this point, back to sender as a prayer point becomes necessary.

Through this process, accident and other related evils can be projected to somebody. I wish to conclude this part by saying that many souls have died as a result of the above. All we need is to call upon the name of the Lord for our total emancipation because our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ has given victory to as many as would believe in his Royal name. Demons are at work but those who are established in the righteousness inherent in the service of the lord shall be saved, the Bible says, “What then shall we say to these things, If God is for us who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31).

We are fighting with invisible powers that are made manifest from time to time through their human agents. Let me use this chance to inform my reader that there are many workers of the devil masquerading as humans on earth. They are in various families parading themselves as peacemakers but on the other hand are workers of iniquity. There is no family that that does not have household enemy and they have done a lot of harm in different ways.

When you see them, you may not recognize them unless you are led by the Holy Spirit. There was a family I visited years back; I met a member of this family in California. Now, the spirit of God revealed the problem of the man to me, I was informed that the man has not come back to Nigeria ever since he left for U.S.A. He confirmed the information and consequently informed me that over 16 years he has not visited home. Many of my numerous readers must have come across this information in my books.

When I asked him if he does remember his parents or brothers and sisters at home he replied, “In fact, if I have anybody as mother, father or sister or brother I do not know and it has not occurred to me to think along that line.”

He gave me the address of his village in Mbaise, Imo State of Nigeria, and implored me to see them and return the message to him on phone. When I came back to Nigeria after praying for him, I consequently started tracing his village, at the end of same, I was able to discover the place. When I saw his family members, including his old parents, and informed them that I was with their son in U.S.A., they regarded me as a ghost consequent upon the information they received from an old man in the same family that the man in U.S.A died years ago.

They informed me that the said old man claimed that somebody was sent to deliver the message and on the arrival of the messenger everybody had gone out except him (the oldest man in the family). So the message was given to him to relate to others when they came back. Based on the above, they concluded that their son had died for a long time without trace.

Before I continue with the story, I wish to inform my readers here that I received a telephone call a few days ago from a woman who called to tell me that she never believed what I have been writing on witches and wizards until she had her baby a few weeks ago and an unknown person visited her and consequently delivered money into the hands of her baby and speedily departed; after a while her baby died the same day for no just cause. In her words, “O what shall I do now my life is in shambles…?”

You don’t need to wait to experience these things before you wake up from your slumber. We are in a big spiritual warfare and your ignorance in this context is another form of manipulation designed to keep you in perpetual bondage.

Now in continuation of the same story, when I told them that I saw him in the U.S.A. and consequently delivered the money and other things he gave to them, they became convinced. At the end of everything, I prayed for the family and decreed that anything holding back the boy should be destroyed, in Christ Jesus’ name; at the same time I anointed the land with the particular oil meant for that purpose. I will continue to say that there are different kinds of oils used for different purposes.

Yes, there is oil used to chase witches and wizards away from an environment. Four days after my visit, the younger brother to the man in U.S.A. came to inform me that the oldest man called them and confessed that he was the reason why the man has not come home, then he consequently explained, “before he left for U.S.A he gave me some amount of money and I used it to prepare a charm that none of his brothers, sisters, parents nor relative could benefit from his trip and that he will not come home till I die…”

The boy explained so many things, which were done by the old man. He further urged me to follow him back to his village for urgent prayer. I did at my convenience. On reaching the village, everybody was waiting for me, I consequently addressed them; I prayed for the old evil man and anointed the land for the freedom of my friend in U.S.A. I also prayed for everybody, and we left. It could interest the reader to know that the man in U.S.A. came home during the Christmas period with enough blessings for the entire family. The devil can use any person to realize his illicit plans but God in fullness of time will show to the entire world that he is the beginning and the end.

The Bible says, “For we wrestle note against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places” Eph. 6:12.