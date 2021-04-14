“Dear Prof., I am very grateful to God for what he has used you to do for my sister. One midnight, she just woke up after eating in the dream crying of stomach pain. We went to the hospital and did all manner of medical scans and tests. We visited many hospitals and they recommended surgery. We finally complied with the medical recommendation for the surgery, after which, the pains continued and she became restless, always feeling cold in her feet and felt as if sharp needles were projected on her rib-sides. In fact, all the medications we received proved abortive as my sister was dying. Having followed almost all your writings in The Sun newspaper, I then contacted you on her behalf and you quickly informed me that it was a serious spiritual attack; however, you warned me that if the attack is left unattended it would result in immediate death. Then you requested that I should order three bottles of your oil and use it to pray for her, which I did immediately. Through your magnanimity and deep human understanding rooted in divine love, I got the oil and did the prayers as you instructed. The instructions were strictly followed and, as I progressed, I noticed some changes as the pains started subsiding. A lady that has lost sleep for long as well as appetite started enjoying good sleep and eating very well. The pain stopped and she became completely healed…Thanks be to God for using you to free humanity.”

– Mr. Godwin 07064848902

From the above Biblical assertion one can infer that the physical system of reality is a realm of psychic manipulation of the principalities and powers of the occult. I am saying this categorically because I was highly involved in the astro-metaphysical and esoteric system. In this connection, one cannot prevail with his financial power or material opulence. The word of God concludes, “For by strength no man shall prevail” (1Sam 2:9).

It becomes evident that one can only prevail by the power in the name of Christ Jesus, He who is, was and is to come. The devil is at work against the sons of men by using every means of demonic disruptive force in keeping people away from the true God. The fact that we “do not wrestle against flesh and blood” is a fact which is yet to be disproved in view of the ongoing psychic manipulation projected from satanic locations against the sons of men.

These manipulations are the major cause of human problems and, unless the entire world revisits the great God (in total submission to His ultimate will) in the spirit of repentance and contrite heart, they will still be wallowing in the swamp of esoteric gloom, which is berserk on the lives of the earthmen. On the other hand, if we fail to review our stand in our great God and consolidate same by expelling all the calumnious activities of Satan, we cannot blame God for he has done his best by giving us his only son who came to set us free from the hands of the devil.

Following the above, it becomes very imperative to inform my readers that the major causes of human problems cannot be ruled out from the realm of witches and wizards. In most cases, Satan cannot get you without you creating the contact point directly or indirectly. Nevertheless, the devil and his empire of forces usually take undue advantage of an opportunity in order to consolidate their manipulation in the life of the earthmen.

The moment they consolidate their manipulation in this context, the person’s body becomes a playground for demonic exercise. Such a person will not be free until he comes to the real knowledge of Christ who is able to do all things; the Bible concludes, “therefore if the son of man makes you free, you shall be free indeed” John 8:36.

So the only power that can set the earthmen free and they become free indeed is the power of Christ. Try Him and enjoy the highest degree of freedom in Him. Amen.

In view of my previous experience, I discovered that most human problems are constructed by the devil or his agents against any person who is either troubling their kingdom or to a person who for one mistake or the other gave himself to be used for the same purpose. For instance, a man of God who is very serious with God, who, on the other hand, terrorizes the kingdom of the occult through his devotional services to God and humanity, may be destroyed by Satan through his wife.

There was a man of God in Ghana who was serious in his faith after he was tried several times by the powers of darkness in which major demonic powers were actively involved in the craft, the man still waxed stronger and stronger in Christ despite the attacks and strong manipulations against him. In fact, one evil agent had to use one of the demons working under the control of Kalm in the astral world on one occasion to stop the man of God from going to church one Sunday by using his wife in creating a major problem, which led to a serious fight.

NOTE: If you have a wife who fights you from time to time no matter how minor the problem is, and after praying for her she continues to destroy your person by disrespecting and neglecting you, including her responsibilities at home, I do not encourage divorce but if you fail to put her away from your life, you may not be able to fulfill your mission. But does the Bible encourage divorce?

With regard to the issue of polygamy and Christian credo, get a copy of my book, titled ‘Metaphysics of Christian Marriage’, which offers you the true knowledge of marriage and divorce. However, the man of God made a lot of efforts to bring a big change in the life of his wife, but the woman was not willing to be freed. Any deliverance you force into a person will not last at all because deliverance must be sustained. For somebody to be delivered, the willingness must be registered in his or her consciousness.

This was the situation of the pastor’s wife. She neglected reading her Bible and never enjoyed listening to Gospel messages. Though she was under intense demonic manipulation! The man of God faced the greatest temptation of his time. He lost his joy, peace, his house became a wrestling centre, the man of God went to God in prayers for some weeks within the period, when he realized that he could no longer continue in this lifestyle, he sent the woman away, thus, divorce became his final solution. When the woman left, the man of God went to God in prayers for some weeks within the period of his prayers, the forces of darkness fighting him all fled, because he regained his spiritual position and dealt with the demons. But the woman was still under manipulation of the devil, thus, she remarried to an agent of darkness.

So, there are situations that if the devil sees that you are in future going to be a terror to his kingdom, he will send a woman as a wife to you but if you are careful, sober and vigilant, you will overcome. I am speaking from personal experience hitherto gathered from the dark world together with deep counselling experience, too. Some men of God are in hell not because they cannot pray or seek the face of God or preach very well, not at all! They are in hell because they are married to ‘devils’ as wives; this situation makes them endure what they ought to enjoy. May God help us. Be informed that this situation is also applicable to women because there are some women that are suffering in the hands of evil men but cannot separate because of children: soul tie. It is warfare!

If you think I am joking with this exposition, be informed that you are deceived. So many people have called me and even sent text messages to my phone asking me to stop publishing things on the evil works of Satan. Those of you who do this, I wish to share this testimony with you.

Last week, a particular woman who read my article visited me but she never knew that her husband was a strong occultist who has wrecked havoc in his home without the conscious knowledge of the woman. When she came I prayed with her and God opened her eyes over certain things that have happened in her home.