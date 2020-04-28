Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has declared the emergency phase of the 2020 Lassa fever outbreak over following successive decline in cases below the emergency threshold, and an epidemiological review carried out by NCDC and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

On January 24, NCDC declared Lassa fever outbreak and immediately activated National Lassa Fever Emergency Operation Centre to respond to the outbreak which had exceeded the threshold for an outbreak.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in January, 979 confirmed cases, including 188 deaths have been recorded from across 27 states including the FCT, as at 19th April.

NCDC in a statement released in Abuja, on Tuesday, confirmed that Lassa fever case count had significantly declined in the last three weeks below the level considered to be national emergency.

It also highlighted that there was a decline in the case of fatality of Lassa Fever from 23 percent in 2019 to 19 percent in 2020.

It added: “Despite the end of the Emergency phase of the outbreak, NCDC will continue to coordinate the multisectoral Lassa Fever Technical Working Group (TWG), as they ensure continuous monitoring of cases as well as strengthening of Lassa fever surveillance, diagnostic, treatment and other response activities across all levels in Nigeria.”

NCDC also registered its concerns that in absence of vaccine, Nigeria remains at high risk of Lassa Fever cases. “In the last two years, Nigeria has recorded Lassa Fever cases throughout the year with the peak usually between January and April.”

NCDC Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, in the statement said, “despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain focused on our prevention, detection and response to whatever infectious disease outbreak in Nigeria, including Lassa fever.

“While we have crossed the emergency phase, we know we would continue to record cases. NCDC remains committed to ensuring continuous decline in number of people who die of Lassa Fever by early detection and appropriate treatment.

He confirmed that NCDC is working with states and partners to establish a more long-term strategy such as improved communication, regular environmental sanitation, enhanced capacity of health workers and improvement of diagnostics and treatment centres, among others.

He added: “Our message to Nigerians remains to sustain the practice of good personal hygiene i.e. always wash your hands with soap and water, keep your environment clean and rodent free to prevent the spread of Lassa fever.”