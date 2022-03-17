From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Chief Medical Director of Afe Babalola Multi System Hospital(AMSH) Dr. Kolawole Ogundipe, has said that with the achievements that have been recorded by the hospital in rendering quality medical services, Nigerians, particularly politicians have no reason to be traveling overseas for Medicare.

He also revealed that the management of the hospital has declared two-day free medical services to mark the fourth anniversary of the establishment of the 400-bed medical facility.

Ogundipe, made the statements on Thursday, at a press conference marking the 4th anniversary of the establishment of the 400-bed AMSH, Ado-Ekiti, which began operations in March 21, 2018.

The CMD added that the two-day free medical services would complement the Corporate Social Responsibilities being undertaken by the hospital that had benefited thousands of people in Ekiti and neighbouring states.

“At the inception of this hospital, under this corporate social responsibilities, all patients seeking antenatal care were enrolled at no cost from registration to delivery. In addition, indigent patients who could not access medical care were managed on founder’s accounts from time to time.

“Contrary to popular belief that cost of accessing healthcare in multi system hospital is high, comparatively, the hospital offers the cheapest healthcare services given the array of services available, the highly qualified professionals involved and the kind of care we offer.

“On our platform, those whose services had been discounted ran to over N50m, let alone those who got free health services and those whose bills were paid by Chief Afe Babalola”.

The medical practitioner stated that the health institution is working tirelessly to halt Medical Tourism draining several billions of naira from Nigerians yearly, by acquiring the best equipment and assembled array of medical professionals that can handle any complicated situation.

“We appeal to our people, particularly the political class that they have no reason traveling abroad for medical services. In UK, the cost for the treatment of Heart Valve replacement is 17,000 pounds, but in AMSH, it costs between N5m and N7m. Even our dialysis services is the cheapest in Ekiti”.

In addition to being a centre of excellence in treatment of diseases, Ogundipe stated that AMSH is upscaling its contributions to medical education, post graduate training and research, leading to the production of virucidine herbal drug for the management of COVID-19.

Speaking about AMSH’s giant strides to bring radical reform to the country’s debilitating health sector, Ogundipe added that the teaching hospital has become a frontline health institution in sub saharan Africa in general medicine and treatment of kidney, heart and cardiovascular diseases.

The Medical Practitioner stated that the hospital had offered multi-million naira free health services to indigent residents covering medical and surgical services, with beneficiaries’ bills defrayed by the founder, Chief Afe Babalola(SAN) under the CSR initiative.

Ogundipe said the hospital had benefited financial grants from international donors and spirited individuals, urging other non-governmental agencies to partner the hospital to solidify the health sector in the country.

On how to solve the challenge of cancer that was killing Nigerians, Ogundipe revealed that the hospital would soon establish a Cancer Centre that would offer services to people at affordable prices .

The CMD hinted that the hospital would soon set up an outreach centre in the heart of Ado Ekiti metropolis to bring secondary healthcare services close to the populace.