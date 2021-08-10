Director General, Media and Publicity of Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo Campaign Organisation, Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili, has assured that the African Democratic Congress, ADC, will give Anambra people a new lease of life by providing solutions to various governance issues in the state.

Making the disclosure yesterday in Awka, Chuma said, “this campaign is to clear the mess. We are going to bring to public glare, the atrocities that have happened in Anambra State and we will proffer solutions to them. The mess will certainly be cleared off so that the people of Anambra can have a breath of fresh air”.

He said ADC as party is coming with Akachukwu Nwankpo, whom he remarked has been tested and proven to deliver on his promises.

“Akachukwu was in PDP and was pushed to the wall when he discovered that the PDP in Anambra was in a mess; he joined APGA and later discovered that APGA was also in a mess. Now, he is in ADC. I must say that ADC is the most peaceful and most respected political party in Nigeria. This platform will offer him the opportunity to realise his aspiration to contribute meaningfully to the development of Anambra State, so we are here to clear the mess.”

On the issue of COVID-19 and security during the campaign, he said, “Political parties should ensure that they work hard, assiduously towards making sure that the COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to at their gatherings.

“Security is paramount because insecurity kills more than Covid-19, just as malaria kills more than Covid-19. So, as we scream Covid-19, security should also be in the front burner. The level of insecurity across the nation is high; it is not just in Anambra or because we are holding election here.

“Anambra is ready for the election; we are ready to protect our territorial integrity, the people of Anambra own the security of this state not just government. You can see the youths on the street arresting criminals, the vigilante groups are arresting criminals, as people are talking about security at the kindred level. So in this election, every political party, every candidate, should factor in the fact that security of lives and property should not be toyed with or taken as business as usual.”

