If periodically writing about Dr. Michael Adeniyi Agbolade Ishola Adenuga Jr., GCON, CSG, CdrLH—and Globacom by extrapolation–is wrong, I unapologetically don’t want to be right. This declarative ethos is even buoyed by the two prefatory extracts by Dele Momodu and Olusegun Adeniyi (both of whom need no introduction because of their quintessential occupational pedigrees and robust professionalism). Indeed if it were possible to write about him daily, there would be no cracks, disjoints or repetitions as there is a superfluity of invaluable narratives I can dwell on within a spell.

“He truly does not expect thanks and praise for the silent way in which he affects the lives of many. However, it is merely right that this great icon and patriarchal man is constantly honoured and celebrated with effusive praise and fulsome gratitude (emphasis by this columnist). I am reasonably convinced that Dr. Adenuga’s generosity is out of this world, beyond this realm. He doesn’t believe in making a song and dance about his acts of philanthropy, charity and generosity. Dr. Adenuga believes that his friends are entitled to the same kind of material things that he wishes for and buys for himself.” –Bashorun Dele Momodu

“It is in the telecoms sector that Adenuga’s company flies the flag of our country and should be a source of pride to all Nigerians. The massive support that Glo has given to our domestic sports and the entertainment industry is the kind that can only be offered by someone with a true commitment to their country.

–Otunba Olusegun Adeniyi

With what this man has done on the continent and continues to water entrepreneurial engagements that are flourishing like lilies planted on the seashore, he should be in the news every day, possibly, but because he is not given to banality, he tries to censor a few of us who do these writings at our own risk. On the occasion of one of his birthday commemorations, I got a call from Globacom that the celebrator did not want any media celebration! Alas, I still saw some tributes that same day! If you are looking for a taciturn recluse, this senior friend we like to celebrate always is one. This also explains his damning indifference to media savagery by the tribe of extortionists, hacks, mercenaries and mercantilists.

A fortnight ago, my former boss and friend, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe, asked for advice via the Facebook platform on which network for call and data that is best. One of his friends advised him “not to go near two networks (names withheld) for obvious reasons.” Nine of the 20 conversationalists unsurprisingly recommended Glo. I equally joined the conversation by declaring, with holistic conviction, that he should use Glo, which I have exclusively used since its inception on free toll, mostly. Pursuant to my suggestion, I also informed him that if there were issues arising from his usage of Glo—which I strongly doubt based on my own personal experience—I, not the network, will swiftly refund the totality of his expenditure through instant transfer. Ogbuagu responded to my offer and averred that he “suspects” I have an interest! If it may gladden Ogbuagu’s heart, it is obligatory for me to seek Dr. Adenuga’s good at all times and in all circumstances because of his unprecedented beneficence to my family over the years without any imaginable reciprocity. Indeed, what can anyone do for Baba in material terms? For me, it’s just prayers for him.

My belief, conviction and interest in Globacom are resounding public knowledge. This is why I write passionately, from time to time, about the network and, of course, its sole proprietor. Why would I not have interest in our own pacesetting Nigerian brand? Should I sit on the fence on an empirical issue concerning telephony and internet deployment in Nigeria when there is an acclaimed network that revolutionized the manner and chemistry of speech in this country by offering optimal multi-dimensional bouquets, particularly per-second billing?

Without any iota of doubt, if it were in some other climes where patriotism and quality of service hold sway, this our entrepreneurial plenipotentiary would have near-exclusive domestic patronage, almost. But, because we don’t, usually, believe in ourselves, our capacities, economic patriotism and transformative competencies, there is no nationalistic galvanization on anything whatsoever! Despite this pessimistic drawback, Glo is not in any way circumscribed as it keeps demonstrating resilience and virtually conquering the communicative space here amid perfunctory challenge and spineless resistance by competition!

A believer in the Eucharist of nothingness of life, Dr. Adenuga gifts across borders without any ethnic or religious encumbrances. I have a feeling that what appears to people as the superfluity of gifting may indeed be the reason God interminably keeps opening more and more doors for him. The copious streams of investments and Forbes’ rendition of his multifarious capital accruals defy any marginal rationalization or commonness.

A friend of mine who is a very senior manager in one of the networks had once told me that, with the kind of technological sophistry that Glo has, there should, indeed, be no competition with other communicative companies. He pointed out that it was likely the engineering staff of the unlimited brand were not on top of their calling. This revelation I find intriguing because I know the tortuous processes of recruitment in Globacom having gone through the exercise in one of the blue-chip companies in the Mike Adenuga Group years back.

Dr. Adenuga’s consanguineous philanthropy, inimitable compassion and boundless existential humanism amid near-superfluity-cum-profundity of profuse humility distinguish him globally. By virtue of his interminable sovereignty over exponential opulence, he can never be ‘in the battlefield’ of life! That’s my re-affirmative supplication for him. With his interventionist instrumentality in my life, every day is Christmas for me, too—not only Glo clientele!

Take off your hat, in rounding off this year, to The Bull, our illimitable Chairman, Okunrin Meta, Uncle ‘Niyi, Mr. Globacom, the Spirit of Africa (a la Bob Dee), Mr. Universe, et al. It’s well with him in perpetuity.

His detractors haplessly and inevitably constitute his footstool till eternity! There must be hypercritics that you cannot wish away on grounds of envy, jealousy, hopelessness, blackmail, et al.

As announced in this medium yesterday that there would be a triumvirate on Dr. Adenuga by Momodu, Adeniyi (aforementioned in the introduction) and my humble self today, let me now end this intervention with my own evergreen testament as published on April 29, 2021, on this same page, on the occasion of The Bull’s 68th Birthday: It is an indelible record that Dr. Adenuga personally gave me the rarest opportunities—from nowhere—to work in two of his blue-chip companies from where I was able, after seven years, to buy my five-flat Surulere home which today houses four tenants and my family. When colleagues of mine call me Omo Baba because of my unflinching articles on him and Globacom occasionally, I gladly acknowledge the great privilege. In the same vein, I have lost count of the mouth-watering dole-outs to me that conventionally stagger because of their digital levels! God will continue to bless and keep our wiry Chairman for those of us who have monumentally experienced him and potential beneficiary prospects. If you really get to meet this God-send Guru and thereafter you are still ravaged by poverty, it means you need an especial vigil, redemptive anointing, deliverance and holistic emancipation from ancestral-cum-generational curses, possibly! I am not kidding!

