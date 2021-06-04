Fast rising artiste, Jonathan Igbinovi aka JayAfrotone has invented a novel genre known as Afrotone with his new song, Chubedube.

A lawn tennis star who once represented Nigeria as number one at Georgia Perimeter College, USA, and a medalist in the All African Games, JayAfrotone’s style of music is creatively fragmented as a fusion of African aborigines and cultural background, influenced and smelt into today’s mainstream sound.

According to him, Afrotone is a combination of mainstream music with African sounds, either by vocals or beats.

But how did his interest in music develop? The artiste said he has been in the business of making music for a couple of years now, but has been quiet about it due to his tennis career. “Music has always been an escape route for me,” he said. “I have many songs under my name but Chubedube, which is available on all streaming platforms, is the first song I am releasing and promoting both locally and internationally. I decided it was time I introduced my own genre of music – the Afrotone music – to the world.”

With inspirations from Rihanna, Pitbull, including fuji and juju musicians, the graduate of Music Appreciation from Georgia Perimeter College is working towards creating room, under his Cuzradio Records INT label, for artistes with eccentric sounds to become recognized locally and internationally.