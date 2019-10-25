Zika Bobby

Regus Executive Vice Chairman, Ayo Akinmade said with flexible workplaces, businesses are bound to produce good results.

In a chat with newsmen yesterday, Akinmade said that whether one is looking to run a remote team, build an enterprise, or offer greater flexibility and autonomy to employees, Regus flexible workspaces could provide the answer.

“Regus does this by creating a fantastic working environment, providing a platform that unlocks productivity, and enabling connection to a valuable global business community. Our customers are large multinationals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and start-ups. With unique business goals, people and aspirations, they want the freedom to choose a way of working that works for their businesses,” he said.

He said businesses are facing challenges with the rise in real estate costs. “Since the financial crisis, access to funding has become a challenge for some businesses, thereby creating a barrier for those looking to obtain contracted office space. This is one area where Regus flexible workspace comes into play. It offers a transformative flexible workplace solution that alleviates the significant financial burdens associated with renting office space in a premium location and levelling the playing field for companies unable to invest in permanent space,” he said.

He said business owners and decision makers are beginning to look for ways to cut down cost and upscale their businesses. “For businesses to thrive they must improvise, and one sure way to do so is by subscribing to flexible workplace solution. The business environment is getting tougher. Reduction in cost of operation and relative increase in revenue will help businesses perform better among competition.

Flexible workspace membership agreements give businesses the ability to scale up and down depending on activity levels. For example, for smaller businesses looking to expand rapidly in their early stages, this allows them to take on space as needed until they are ready to invest in a permanent contract,” he said.