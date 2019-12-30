Let me elucidate on the prefatory pronoun in the headline. ‘Our’ here refers to friends of mine like Henry Ogbeifun and John Owah—both of whom a fortnight ago won tricycles (Keke Napep) in the ongoing My own don better promo by Glo—their families and my own nuclearized homestead. This explication is pertinent because of the extrapolation of the currency of Globacom’s consumer-appreciation initiative.

Personally, I have the strong conviction—taking cognition of interminable interventions by ‘The Bull’ in my life and serial institutional mediations by Globacom in our partnership that works immeasurably.

Just a tip of the iceberg: I have been on the above toll-free voice and data line over the years, which, of course, includes supersonic Mobile Wi-Fi instrumentality for the entire family because of my especial relationship with my incomparable benefactor who is the principal owner of Globacom who we fondly call ‘Mr. Chairman’.

If you compute the financial implications of the foregoing and other direct mediations in the last decade or thereabouts, you would begin to appreciate my justifiable fanatical obsession with this national pride called Glo! Should I talk about other copious incidentals made possible by the communicative platform and the associational beneficence of its ownership? It is on grounds of these antecedents that I optimistically look forward to next year’s besting—not just betterment—of my friends, their families, my own immediate-cum-extended families and me particularly by Glo and the philanthropic inimitability of its promoter whose profuse pedigree in this profound sphere is unparalleled.

Embarking on consumer appreciation and reward for its clientele through the instrumentality of consistent promotions is like sport to Globacom. The Executive Chairman of the telecommunication’s company, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr., GCON, is so passionate about it that the routine event has become an integral part of the establishment’s expansive profile.

Over the years, Glo has given out copious items to their loyal subscribers ranging from brand-new vehicles, motorbikes, digital TV sets, laptops, music machines to different household items. The current edition of the institutional promo involves gifting of their spiraling customers tricycles, generators, industrial sewing machines and many other valuables. Recently, in Abuja, lucky subscribers to Globacom were rewarded with various items, some of which will definitely transform the lives of the winners, not just now but in the years ahead because of their empowerment potentialities.

Dignitaries who graced the Abuja event include Mrs. Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), Samuel Perry (alias ‘Brodashaggy’) who engaged the spell-bound audience and gave them free recharge cards for the fastest finger in the crowd.

Subscribers, witnesses, fossilizing tribe of doubters, and all the winners thronged the venue of the prize presentation held at the popular Wuse market in Abuja. They took away prizes such as Keke Napeps (tricycles), industrial sewing machines, power generators and grinding machines. It is apposite to underscore some of the testamentary comments on the occasion. This, for vanishing skeptics who always erroneously believe that these nationwide initiatives cannot be real, should erase any double-mindedness on whether it is all a sham or a reality. The question this clan of suspicious people should ask themselves is, why would a multi-billion naira organization with an international reputation indulge in scams? The pre-eminent extrication that will eternally remain in Nigerians’ consciousness is the indelible demystification of the exploitative, aristocratic and elitist togas that shrouded telephony in this part of the world under the midwifery of South Africa’s major outpost in Nigeria, MTN, before Dr. Adenuga, Jnr. intervened in a manner that typifies a revolution via the historic per-second billing platform.

This multi-national carrier delivers a quintessential bouquet of pre-paid options, roaming, fixed line network, IP wholesale and IP transit, international private leased circuit, global origination and termination, and value added services to its exponential clientele. The wireless company also provides Blackberry business solutions; bandwidth services, which compose of leased circuits over OFC, Microwave, and VSAT to various destinations; leased line solution for enterprises; data services, which comprise a range of connectivity and applications, such as international SMS, GPRS, and consulting services for businesses. Additionally, it operates a chain of retail and service outlets, serves carriers, GSM, CDMA, Wimax operators, Internet service providers, corporate customers, content providers, and application service providers. It also has a point of presence and an international traffic hub in London.

In the past 16 years, apart from 2003 when this unique and unrivalled brand was launched, 2008 was another critical year as it was the period it took a monumental step towards realizing its vision of being the biggest and best telecommunications company in Africa when it embarked on the Glo 1 multi-billion naira catalytic submarine cable project. As the indisputable market leading mobile service provider in Nigeria, it is concomitantly one of the fastest-growing ubiquitous communications promoters in the world—a flourishing network reputation that is acclaimed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in its evaluative interventions.

Sometime in 2010, it rewrote history, for the second time round, when it became the first to build an international submarine cable that cost $800 million with its own exclusive resources, thus making it the first successful submarine cable from the United Kingdom to Nigeria and equally the first individual African company to embark on such a gargantuan project. According to Dr. Adenuga, the ultra-capacity cable connects Africa to Europe and America. By virtue of this, Globacom has taken a huge step to make the magical possibilities of broadband accessible to Africa. The implication of this is that the facility will bring unprecedented prosperity to this continent. Already, there are confirmatory feedbacks from even the global community amid a superfluity of regional and domestic testimonies.

Glo, in 2009, acquired submarine cable-landing rights and international gateway services in Cote d’ Ivoire. These add to existing units: Glo Mobile, Glo Gateway, Broad Access and Glo 1 Submarine Cable. In the same year, it assumed the official sponsorship of the best and richest club in the world, Manchester United, which is the club I support, for life, by the way. Talking of sponsorships, Glo had at various times and with some currency sponsored the CAF African Player of the Year Award, Nigerian Premier League, Nigerian National Football Teams, Nigerian Football Federation, Glo International Half Marathon, Eyo, Ojude Oba and Eleghe festivals, among a multiplicity of others that space constraint will not allow to be listed here.

The triumphal entry of Globacom into the Nigerian telecoms space on August 29, 2003, was passionately received with an overflow of nationalistic emotions because that was the preface to indigenization in that sector in the country’s evolutionary profile. At the outset, not many people believed in the growth and sustainability of this telephonic initiative.

Ever since its advent, it has carried on like a Trojan in bullish fervor as if it were the first network to arrive in Nigeria! The passion with which Nigerians are intensely attached to the Glo brand is so stupendously emotive that one would think it was a government–owned network on a take–over bid of foreign-parented competition.

The exploratory step by multi-billionaire and entrepreneurial colossus, Dr. Adenuga, has shown that with a passion for our conviction there are no challenges that can be insurmountable. About this time in 2003 it looked as if Glo would just be another Nigerian industrialist’s pipe-dream! Not even teething bottlenecks could dissuade the trailblazer, who has a harvest of “firsts” in this sphere.

A pan–African telecommunications firm with tentacles rapidly spreading in borderless frequency, Globacom has in 16 profound years become the fastest-growing GSM outfit on the continent. This developmental stride is attributable to its 50 million subscribers whose satisfaction with the network essentially translates to a swell in patronage. In other words, it is a function of the optimality of service threshold.