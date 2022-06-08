From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Vice-Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Charles Esimone, has attributed the various success stories of his administration in the last three years to the abiding grace of God, competent management team, hardworking staff and diligent students.

Prof. Esimone who spoke during a thanksgiving mass to celebrate his 3rd year in office at St. Joseph the Worker Chaplaincy, Permanent site Awka said the citadel of learning under his administration was determined to finish its staff housing project and other programmes embarked on prior to the end of his tenure.

He disclosed that the project has reached about 60% completion stage even as he further maintained that NAU would in the next two years revise its master plan and strategic plan, including those of their campuses at Nnewi and Ifite-Ogwari so as to consolidate on already revised plans of the main institution at Awka.

The Vice-Chancellor while thanking God for his blessings for the past three years, recalled that the institutions had through Public-Private Partnership recorded numerous achievements in terms of infrastructural, academic and administrative excellence in line with his Project 200 vision blueprint known as ACADA.

“Three years ago, I was inducted into office as the Vice-Chancellor of the prestigious Nnamdi Azikiwe University. This gave me the desired opportunity to contribute to the growth of the university and in the actualization of its vision. It hasn’t exactly been an easy ride due to various events that have resulted in the closure of school and disruption of its academic activities.

“But with the right team, the ever hardworking staff and our diligent students, we have achieved a lot within the period. I remain grateful to God who has supported us all the way till now. To him be all the glory for all our achievements. I strongly believe that we will achieve more together and by the grace of God, we shall actualise our Project 200 goals. Thank you for your continued support,” he said.

Earlier in a sermon, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, emphasised the need for thanksgiving and prayed to God for health and more resounding achievements for the Vice-Chancellor and the university named after the Great Zik of Africa.

The thanksgiving service was attended by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic, Prof Fredrick Odibo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu and other management staff of the university, friends and well-wishers.

