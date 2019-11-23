Anywhere you see cattle destroying crops, go and check the identity of the herdsmen. For example, in Nasarawa and Taraba states, as well as other states, Fu- lani already have committee to take care of how people are rearing cows. If cattle destroy any farm, members of the commit- tee will go after the herder, and he will be punished and seen as person who doesn’t want peace. We are doing a lot to make sure that there is peace wherever we are. I’m telling you that Fulani are not the only ones rearing cattle. Right now, you have people who have bought more than five thousand hectares of land where they are rearing cows; they are no Fulani.

That one is ranching, which everybody is advocating for If you are a Fulani man and you want to go and buy that large expanse of land, how many cows will you want to sell to buy 1000 hectares of land? Maybe, if you have 300 cows and you sell all of them, you may still not be able to buy 1000 hectares of land. That is the problem the Fulani are facing in this country, everybody is working to have his own place for business, and that is why we are calling on the state governors to understand our problems; that they should accommodate everybody. To halt these incessant clashes, people are suggesting that ranches be created in Sambisa forest, with all the value chains in animal husbandry. The place is bigger than Lagos State That is the level of hatred people have for the Fulani in this country. Why is everybody pursuing us to go to Sambisa when they know that it is a no go area? Ok, let Fulani go to Sambisa and be wiped out completely; is that their plans? Everything about Fulani is politicised. Every state has land, and it is for the governors to carve a portion and give us a place, where our children can go to school, a place where we can take care of our cows. Since Buhari came to power, I know the federal government has been trying to solve the problems facing this country – problem of insecurity, herdsmen/ farmers’ clashes. I know the government is trying to make every farmer happy, but when it comes to the issue of the government trying to make the herdsmen enjoy life, ev- erybody will be shouting that Buhari wants to collect land and give to his people. They are doing that because the president is a Fulani man. Since Buhari came to power, I know the federal government has been trying to solve the problems facing this country – problem of insecurity, herdsmen/ farmers’ clashes. I know the government is trying to make every farmer happy, but when it comes to the issue of the government trying to make the herdsmen enjoy life, everybody will be shouting that Buhari wants to collect land and give to his people. They are doing that because the president is a Fulani man.